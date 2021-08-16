OPS elementary students — wearing masks — head back to school

Hartman Elementary School students walked hand in hand with parents Monday morning up to the front doors of the school.
Before letting go of their children's hands, some parents wanted one last hug. Others wanted one last photo.
"Have a good day," some parents yelled as students entered the school.
Staff met the students at the entrance to give them a squirt of hand sanitizer and double-check that everyone was wearing a mask.
The third consecutive school year affected by the pandemic is underway for Omaha Public Schools' elementary students.
Monday was the first day for the district's youngest students, but others aren't far behind. Tuesday, entry-level middle school students and high school freshmen return to school. Wednesday, the remaining students head back.
OPS once again is requiring all students and staff to wear masks at school. Unlike last year, most everyone is heading back to the classroom.
Last year, OPS started the school year by having all students in the district do remote learning. In October, the district had students back in schools part time. In February, the district offered full, in-person learning, but some students still opted to do remote learning.
This year, the district is not offering remote learning. For families uncomfortable with sending students back in person, the school district expanded the Omaha Virtual School, a program in which students spend four days a week learning independently at home and attending in-person sessions once each week.
Hartman Principal Shelly Burghardt spent her Monday morning elbow-bumping students as they arrived at her school near North 66th Street and Hartman Avenue.
"It's hard to tell if the kids are more excited or the staff," Burghardt said. "The energy is just electrifying when you walk down those halls."
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan also was at the school to help welcome students back.
"Lot of new hairdos," Logan said of the students. "A lot of cute little hairdos."
Logan said the district's focus was getting students back to a routine.
"Routines are so important for young people," she said. "They thrive on routines. And they thrive on predictability. Part of all the protocols that we have in place, to include our masking for everybody, is an effort to make sure that we can maintain those routines and daily instruction in person here at Hartman and the other 94 schools that we have in our district."
The district has learned how to operate in a pandemic from the previous school years, Logan said.
"We kind of have learned how to manage through it and make the best decisions we can with the information we have available," she said.
With the new delta variant of COVID-19, Logan said district officials will continue to consult medical professionals.
As she walked around Hartman on Monday, Logan said she saw students in classrooms and things proceeding as normal.
"That's where we want to keep things," she said, noting that district officials are hopeful that precautions they have put in place and the guidance provided by health professionals will help keep everyone in school. "That's our expectation," she said. "That's where we want to be."
OPS and other school districts are facing a new problem this school year.
Last week, OPS officials announced they will start the school year with fewer bus drivers than they need. That means students who ride the bus to school should expect longer ride times, delays and late arrivals at school.
Trevis Sallis, OPS’s director of student transportation, said Friday that the district tried all summer to find bus drivers, but the district is facing a 25-30% increase in staff vacancies.
Approximately 22,000 out of about 52,000 OPS students take the bus to school and home again.
Logan said that as the school district opens gradually, district officials will get a better idea of where OPS will be in terms of transportation.
"It's a big concern for us," she said, "because we know our parents and our young people depend on us."
