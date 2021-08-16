OPS elementary students — wearing masks — head back to school

Hartman Principal Shelly Burghardt spent her Monday morning elbow-bumping students as they arrived at her school near North 66th Street and Hartman Avenue.

"It's hard to tell if the kids are more excited or the staff," Burghardt said. "The energy is just electrifying when you walk down those halls."

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan also was at the school to help welcome students back.

"Lot of new hairdos," Logan said of the students. "A lot of cute little hairdos."

Logan said the district's focus was getting students back to a routine.

"Routines are so important for young people," she said. "They thrive on routines. And they thrive on predictability. Part of all the protocols that we have in place, to include our masking for everybody, is an effort to make sure that we can maintain those routines and daily instruction in person here at Hartman and the other 94 schools that we have in our district."

The district has learned how to operate in a pandemic from the previous school years, Logan said.

"We kind of have learned how to manage through it and make the best decisions we can with the information we have available," she said.