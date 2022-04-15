OPS elementary teacher and band director honored with Alice Buffett awards

You can find Sarah Short in the front of her middle school classroom, gripping a black and white bass guitar with her foot tapping along to a steady beat.

If Kim Dutiel isn’t at the white board, she’ll be helping fourth graders analyze geometric shapes or giving an uneasy student a hug to get through a hard day.

While the two teachers have different work environments, they both have one thing in common: They are now part of an exclusive group of award-winning staff members at Omaha Public Schools.

Short and Dutiel, along with 13 other OPS employees, were named recipients of the 2022 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award.

Every spring, 15 OPS staff members are selected to receive the award, which was established by the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation in 1988 in honor of Omaha investor Warren Buffett’s aunt, who taught high school home economics in OPS for more than 35 years.

Short said it was her birthday — also the first day of spring break — when she learned that she had won the award as an instrumental music teacher at Lewis & Clark Middle School.

“I got this phone call from a number I didn’t know, but it was in Omaha, so I’m like, OK, I’ll answer it. Then it was from Buffett, and I was just super shocked,” Short said. “When they started talking, you’re kind of like, ‘Is this real? Or is this a scam?’ ”

Dutiel, a fourth grade teacher at Laura Dodge Elementary School, had two words for describing her phone call: total disbelief.

“I did ask if my brother had set this up as a practical joke,” she said.

Dutiel said she was at her sister’s house when she got the call, so only one member of her family knew about the news. The award is supposed to stay secret until the official announcement.

“I got the official notification last week, but you’re still, like, ‘Oh, this isn’t really real,’ even though you had your picture taken and all that,” Dutiel said on April 8.

Colleagues, students and parents are the ones who nominate people to receive the award. Selections are based on the nominee’s recommendations of the OPS employees who show the most dedication in the classroom.

One parent who nominated Dutiel said she tirelessly works with each student, always leading with humor.

“She is patient even during difficult situations and pushes students to achieve even more than they knew they could accomplish,” the parent wrote.

People can tell that Dutiel is lighthearted in everything she does the moment they walk into her classroom at Dodge Elementary.

Her room is decorated from floor to ceiling in brightly colored posters, stickers and artwork. One wall is dedicated to self-portraits of students portraying their best qualities, while another goes from explaining natural disasters to teaching sentence structure.

She said one year her principal tried to find how many times the word “kind” showed up on her walls and lost count.

“It’s not about me, it’s about helping the kids out. There’s some things that go up (on the walls) that I like, because I’m in here all day, but the kids like it,” Dutiel said. “I get other kids in here a lot for timeouts and they’re like, ‘Your room is just so interesting.’ That’s what we’re doing here — I think the kids need to feel welcome.”

Dutiel has been at OPS for 31 years, and all of them have been spent at Dodge Elementary. While she taught third grade at one point for a couple of years, her heart has mostly been with fourth graders for the past three decades, she said.

Dutiel said she has continued with fourth grade at Dodge Elementary because she loves the age. Her students — this year she has 21 of them — are starting to become more independent but still love coming to school every day.

Another parent who nominated Dutiel said she has a way of drawing the best out of students.

“She makes learning fun and relates very well with the students,” the parent wrote. “I have heard a number of parents say that their child hated school until they had Miss Dutiel as their teacher.”

It’s common to see Dutiel gently crouch down at a student’s desk to walk them through a math problem or crack a joke to make the class laugh before they can think about getting bored.

Dutiel also never runs out of encouragement for her students and they will often run up to get a hug if needed.

“My big thing every year is to build a community where we support each other, and we help each other out,” Dutiel said. “And it’s a huge thing that I try to do every year. And I did it.”

A colleague who nominated Short said when you walk into her classroom at Lewis & Clark Middle School, “you immediately know you are entering a room with a love of music history, technique and collaboration.”

“Students perform at a level not seen at any other middle school in the city,” the colleague wrote.

Opening Short’s classroom door can release a surprise wave of sounds at any point of the day — students might be playing strings in orchestra, brass instruments in jazz band or the flute in concert band.

Students will usually start class by grabbing their instruments and then sitting down to tune them with Short, who directs from the front of the classroom.

The class will warm up, playing different rhythms from a method book, then proceed to preparing for the next concert. Short said she has about 100 students right now who are getting ready for the spring concert on May 3.

Learning how to teach instrumental music is best through experience, Short said. It’s her job to know how to play every instrument, from cello to saxophone to drums, and almost serve as a one-person repair shop for when they break, which happens often, she said.

“One of the hardest things for me is when the kids break their instruments. There’s a screw missing. And so now the key is wonky. You know, I can fix little things, but I can’t fix everything,” Short said. “You have to kind of stop class to do that. I think juggling those kinds of things, you can’t specifically prepare for it.”

Short has been with OPS for 22 years, with the last 17 at Lewis & Clark. Before that, she was a traveling band teacher for five elementary schools.

The past nearly two decades, Short has pushed her students to try out for honor bands, travel to jazz festivals and even tour around the district to perform for elementary students.

Another one of Short’s colleagues who nominated her for the award said she “takes each child where they are and allows them to be a musician — a skill they will have for the rest of their lives.”

“She is able to do this with careful planning and expertise in listening to students’ interests and passions,” the colleague wrote.

Short will stay after school to give students lessons if they need extra practice. Some years she will teach guitar classes for students who want to learn.

Short said one of her favorite things about staying at Lewis & Clark for so long is eventually teaching whole families. She’s also had former students either come back to teach at her middle school or become a band teacher themselves.

Watching her teaching become full circle, or getting nominated for a recognition like the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award, reminds her of how important her work is to others, she said.

“For a teacher, you’re not always knowing after the kids leave, if they get it. And then when you receive an award like this, then it’s like, OK, somebody got it,” Short said. “And you’re very appreciative. It’s really special.”

