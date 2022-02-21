OPS elementary teacher receives Presidential Award for Excellence

An Omaha Public Schools teacher has received one of the highest honors available to math and science teachers nationwide.

Bancroft Elementary teacher Leah Litz recently received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the White House.

The recognition is the highest award a K-12 math and science teacher can receive from the U.S. government, according to a press release. The award recognizes teachers for their commitment to STEM education.

Litz is a Zoo Kindergarten teacher, a position that is part of a program created through a partnership between OPS and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Her contributions to the program include helping expand access for students and increase enrollment.

Zoo Kindergarten is recognized nationally as an innovative education program, said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, the zoo’s vice president of education. Litz is the third presidential award winner recognized within the Zoo Education Department since 2010.

“It is a privilege to work within the partnership between Omaha Public Schools and Omaha’s zoo,” Litz said in the release. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without their support and the support of my family.”

Award nominees completed an application process to demonstrate their knowledge and dedication to improving STEM education. A panel of state and national mathematicians, scientists and educators are part of the selection process.

Each recipient receives $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, which manages the awards on behalf of the White House.

Litz said she is passionate about connecting students to the world around them as she helps students develop a strong academic foundation.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among this prestigious group of educators,” Litz said. “I am proud of the work our community is doing within science education and continue to be inspired by my students’ courage, curiosity, resilience and compassion they have for the environment and humanity.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.