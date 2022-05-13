OPS employee named Nebraska's School Social Worker of the Year

An Omaha Public Schools social worker who has been on the job for more than 14 years recently received a statewide award for her work.

Stephanie Hoesing was recognized Wednesday as Nebraska's School Social Worker of the Year. The School Social Work Association of Nebraska selects one employee to honor each year and this is the first time an OPS staff member has been chosen, according to a district media release.

“The reason our social work program is so successful is because of every one of the individuals on our team and the work that they do,” Hoesing said after receiving the award. “It is noticed and valued by our students, families and staff. I’m extremely honored.”

Hoesing joined OPS in 2008 as a social worker at Northwest High School. She transitioned to be the district's social work supervisor in 2015 and helped expand her staff from 10 to more than 50. She has more than 25 years of experience working with children and families.

The award celebrates the contributions of social work to the educational experience. Hoesing's nominators described her as a strong advocate for students, families and staff. She was also recognized as someone who acts quickly to provide resources when needed in collaboration with community partners.

"Her work directly impacts thousands of students and families each day,” said Kathryn Hecht-Weber, school counseling supervisor for OPS. “Stephanie’s leadership and skills have been instrumental in growing the School Social Work Program in Omaha Public Schools.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.