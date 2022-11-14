OPS expands tutoring services to help more students recover after pandemic learning losses

The Omaha Public Schools is bulking up its tutoring services to help students who have suffered learning loss during COVID-19.

School board members approved multiple action items on Monday that will create a new online tutoring service while increasing tutoring in the classroom and after school.

The services make up a three-part tutoring initiative that will expand access to more students districtwide.

"That's the intent of the strategy — if we just had an online option or just after school or just teacher (tutors), we might not have been able to reach the number of students we know who would benefit," said Susanne Cramer, executive director of academic recovery for OPS.

The new online program will be through Paper Education America and will offer tutoring across all content areas in multiple languages beginning next year. It will cater only to students in third grade through 12th grade.

Students will be able to access the service seven days a week until 10 p.m. through their school-issued devices, which were distributed to all students in 2020.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district wasn't initially going to offer an online program until it surveyed more than 2,000 students and found 39% of them preferred an online or hybrid model for tutoring.

OPS will pay about $928,225 for the service to accommodate more than 37,000 students. It's being funded with the district's share of federal COVID-19 relief money that's been dedicated to addressing learning loss.

Like other students across the nation, OPS students lost ground academically as the pandemic took its toll.

In an effort to aid learning in the classroom, the district also will be adding more teachers to its roster of tutors. Students in all grade levels will be tutored with either a one-to-one or one-to-three teacher to student ratio.

The teachers will operate under a "high dosage" tutoring framework, where each student has a goal to accomplish 50 hours of tutoring throughout the school year.

"(Teachers) take a more accelerated approach versus a remediation approach," Cramer said. "It's not going back and teaching every missed skill, but thinking what concepts students need right now."

Teachers and paraprofessionals tutored more than 1,800 hours in October across all subject areas, Cramer told the board on Monday.

The district's after-school partners — like the OPS Foundation Kids Club, Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands and the YMCA — also will be adding more tutors to be able to serve more students in their programs. Federal COVID-19 aid will fund the extra tutors in the classroom and after school at a per-student rate.

"This is monumental for the school district community — above and beyond our daily learning for students," Logan said.