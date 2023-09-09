The Omaha public school district is planning to decrease its property tax rate once again for the 2023-24 school year.

OPS officials unveiled their proposed budget at Thursday’s school board meeting, highlighting a levy decrease that has been ongoing for the last four years.

OPS is planning a levy of $1.217 per $100 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.014 from the previous year. Since the 2019-20 budget, the district’s tax rate has gone down nearly 3 cents.

The owner of a house valued at $150,000 would pay $1,826 in school taxes. That would be a reduction of about $21, or about 1%, in the school portion of the property tax bill for that homeowner. However, if the valuation on that house has increased, the new OPS levy would likely result in higher property taxes.

The proposed budget would involve a property tax request of $389.5 million for Nebraska’s largest school district, which is expected to have a final enrollment of 52,681 students — the highest enrollment since the pandemic.

Board member Bri Full said she’s concerned about lowering the levy when state aid could decrease in the future.

“When it comes to (the) long term, I don’t know if this is the best option for us to lower our levy right now,” she said. “Long term, we can’t depend on the state to fulfill our obligations.”

Shane Rhian, chief financial officer for OPS, said that while school aid is usually the first to go when the state cuts its budget, the district can’t add much more to its general reserve fund because it’s already near its maximum level set by board policy.

“In the short term, we are in a good spot,” Rhian said.

Rhian said the district’s general fund would increase by $17 million to accommodate the need to pay for more contracted services and equipment.

“Funding for the district’s special building fund will also be increasing for the second year in a row for necessary maintenance,” Rhian said.

If approved, OPS will end up with a general fund budget of $727 million and a total budget of $1.25 billion, Rhian said.

The proposed budget also included a five-year financial projection, something district officials continue to update throughout the year.

Rhian said OPS projects financial challenges beginning in 2024 when the district’s share of federal COVID-19 aid expires. OPS received more than $280 million in funding that has helped pay for several continuing and new initiatives and student services.

“It will be challenging to offer many of the services that have been and will be paid for by ESSER grant funds. Continuation of these services will likely require offsetting expenses in the future,” Rhian said. “We will also continue to work to identify ways to use our available resources more effectively and efficiently.”

The 2023-24 budget is set for a vote on Sept. 21.