OPS extends mask requirement into second semester

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations still on the rise, Omaha Public Schools is extending its face mask requirement into the second semester.

At a school board meeting Monday, Superintendent Cheryl Logan said masks will still be required inside all OPS buildings when staff and students return after the winter break in 2022.

Since the beginning of the school year, OPS has required all students and staff to wear masks while inside the district’s school buildings.

Logan said administrators were scheduled to revisit mask protocols in January. But after talking with health partners on Thursday, "it was clear our current health and safety measures should not change at this time," she said.

The delta variant surge has caused Nebraska COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths to hit their highest point in nearly a year, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

As of Friday, OPS had 196 COVID-19 cases among students and 38 cases among staff, according to the district's public dashboard.