The Omaha Public Schools is fighting a court order that would cut some of the district’s future revenue because of a long-standing error by Douglas County officials.

Under the order, $5.3 million that OPS would have received over the next six years will be transferred to the Westside Community Schools.

It’s the latest development in the efforts to address a mistake by the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, which miscalculated distributions of millions of dollars in revenue. That resulted in overpayments to the City of Omaha, Douglas County and the Omaha Public Schools — and underpayments to four other local school districts, including Westside.

The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office found that in 2021 alone, OPS was overpaid by about $5.7 million, the City of Omaha by about $4.4 million and Douglas County by about $2.7 million. The office didn’t investigate distributions from previous years but said similar errors would be expected.

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said last year that his office had made distributions the same way — apparently unchallenged — for 61 years, but he agreed with the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office that the distributions had been miscalculated.

The auditor’s findings followed an investigation that found the same mistakes were being made in Sarpy County. The treasurer’s office there has already settled with four school districts that were underpaid after they sued, including OPS, Gretna, Springfield Platteview and Millard.

The mistake in Douglas County has prompted Westside to attempt to recover money lost from 2019 to 2021, amounting to roughly $11.2 million, according to the court order.

At issue is the distribution of Omaha Public Power District payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT. Under state law, the publicly owned utility is required to pay 5% of its gross revenue from electricity sales. The Douglas County treasurer should have considered the tax levies of all the school districts within Omaha when it calculated the distributions, the state auditor’s letter said.

Both the city and county settled with Westside in November, agreeing to have their future PILOT distributions reduced from 2024 through 2029. The city also has settled with the three other Douglas County schools that were underpaid: Millard, Elkhorn and Ralston.

Michael Coyle, Westside’s legal counsel, said OPS rejected efforts to settle last fall.

“As a result, the Westside Community Schools addressed and resolved the Omaha Public Schools overpayment issue directly with the Douglas County treasurer in litigation before the Douglas County District Court,” Coyle said in an official statement.

On Feb. 10, a judge approved a mandamus order to reduce OPS’s future PILOT payments in order to repay Westside.

In the end, OPS will not lose the full $5.3 million because it stands to receive additional state aid when its PILOT payments go down. Nebraska districts like OPS, whose needs exceed their local resources, receive equalization aid from the state.

Still, OPS board members this week approved hiring attorneys through the Cline Williams Wright law firm, at up to $500 per hour, to challenge the court order.

“The judge approved the order without any notice to Omaha Public Schools,” the district said in a statement.

OPS was not a party to the litigation, which was between the Douglas County treasurer and the Westside district. After the order was approved, Coyle notified OPS on Feb. 14 via email.

Coyle said the litigation was “publicly available to the Omaha Public Schools.”

A hearing on the OPS effort to reverse the judge’s order will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 1 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1701 Farnam St.

