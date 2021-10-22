OPS Freshman Academies aim to help students navigate high school and beyond

Schmitz said that beyond the data, she’s also had upperclassmen tell her that specific lessons, like a note-taking strategy, turned out to be very useful in other classes.

As part of the Freshman Academies, students are divided into teams and share core teachers for main subjects. Those teachers then meet at least once a week to look at student data and what supports might help them while also looking for fun engagement activities.

The goal for teachers is to figure out how to create a community and a support system for freshmen, Schmitz said.

At Benson, students in the freshman seminar class learn about budgeting, character building and respect; do a service-learning project; and take interest tests to find out their individual strengths.

“It’s really about looking at the whole student,” Schmitz said.

Teachers at Benson also take time to explain things like grade-point averages and how grades will follow students for the rest of their high school careers. Schmitz said many students don’t know what a GPA is, so it’s important that it’s explicitly taught.