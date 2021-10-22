OPS Freshman Academies aim to help students navigate high school and beyond

Markers in their hands, Caelen Jackson and Dale Burks hovered over the large black sheet of paper and carefully added the finishing touches on their inspirational poster.
When finished, the freshmen at Benson High School held up the poster to reveal its message:
“The best preparation for tomorrow, is doing your best today.”
Inside the same classroom, their classmates on a recent Monday morning wrote and colored heart maps, created posters about the keys to success and wrote summaries on an article titled “Your Destiny is Determined by Your Decisions.”
The class is called freshman seminar, and it’s part of the larger Freshman Academy that, starting this school year, is required of all Omaha Public Schools freshmen.
These Freshman Academies are intended to help students make the transition from middle to high school and to help them pick an academy or pathway to follow for the rest of their high school careers.
Amid all the disruptions caused by the pandemic, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan has said it’s all the more important to prepare students for success in high school, starting with the Freshman Academy and elevating the next three years before graduation.
The OPS graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year was about 73%. As stated in its strategic plan, the district’s goal by June 2025 is for each school to increase the percentage of high school students identified as on-track for graduation by 5%.
The plan for the academies and pathways, which was announced in January, has been controversial and unpopular with some parents and district staff.
Jackson said his freshman seminar class has had a big focus on character building and overcoming things that often stop students from being successful in high school. For Jackson, that obstacle is doubt.
“I know a lot of people that have struggled with that,” he said. “I know I have struggled with that.”
Jackson thinks that the freshman seminar class has been helpful with his transition to high school.
“I think it has been for a lot of people,” he said of the class. “At least the ones that pay attention.”
Kelcey Schmitz, an English teacher in the Freshman Academy at Benson, said data show that students who are successful their freshman year and move on with all of their credits are much more likely to graduate on time.
Schmitz said that beyond the data, she’s also had upperclassmen tell her that specific lessons, like a note-taking strategy, turned out to be very useful in other classes.
As part of the Freshman Academies, students are divided into teams and share core teachers for main subjects. Those teachers then meet at least once a week to look at student data and what supports might help them while also looking for fun engagement activities.
The goal for teachers is to figure out how to create a community and a support system for freshmen, Schmitz said.
At Benson, students in the freshman seminar class learn about budgeting, character building and respect; do a service-learning project; and take interest tests to find out their individual strengths.
“It’s really about looking at the whole student,” Schmitz said.
Teachers at Benson also take time to explain things like grade-point averages and how grades will follow students for the rest of their high school careers. Schmitz said many students don’t know what a GPA is, so it’s important that it’s explicitly taught.
Schmitz said teachers also walk students through personal conversations and ask them to picture their futures and what success will look like to them. What type of career do students want? How much money do they want to make? What skills do students want to learn?
“I think it’s easy to say I want to be successful, but defining what successful means to you is completely different,” Schmitz said.
Benson has had a class similar to freshman seminar for years, but it’s a new addition this year at other high schools.
A student at another high school said that so far, her freshman seminar experience feels a little unorganized.
Sasha Denenberg, a freshman at Central High School, said her seminar class is more like a study hall with multiple personality tests. She said most of the assignments take about five minutes to complete.
“We’re just kind of doing random stuff,” she said.
Steve Denenberg, Sasha’s father, was an outspoken opponent of the academies and pathways program. He said he wants his daughter to be doing something more productive, like taking another math or English class, with the time she’s spending in freshman seminar.
At a school board meeting this week, Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education, said that during the freshman seminar class, students are taking the time to grow and better understand themselves. That includes having students complete a multitude of surveys to better understand their strengths.
That information should be helpful as students pick out academies and pathways. Christopherson said OPS is working to better educate students and staff about opportunities offered in the district.
OPS officials had discovered that high school students sometimes didn’t know about academy or pathway opportunities within their own schools. That, they said, needs to change.
District officials said there are efforts currently underway to educate school counselors about the different opportunities at the high school level so they will be better equipped to help students find the right programs.
From the Freshman Academies, OPS students will choose from different academies and pathways offered at the district’s high schools and at the two new high schools opening next year.
Benson, Bryan, Burke and North High Schools will be “academy” schools. Groups of students with a similar career interest will take classes together, and the classes will proceed from one to the next in a series.
Buena Vista, Central, Northwest, South and Westview High Schools will be “pathway” schools, meaning that students will attend classes with a wide range of classmates who have many career interests. A series of four or more classes will focus on a group of related careers, OPS says.
District officials said the programming will cost about $22.3 million over five years. Put another way, that’s a yearly cost of $297 per student.
The school board voted 6-3 to approve the academies and pathways in September after months of public debate about the program and a series of public meetings last summer to gather feedback from parents.
At the time, Logan said each high school in the district already offered an academy or pathway. But access was limited to a few dozen students in each school who get to earn an advanced diploma, work toward their pilot’s license or get a head start on their medical career while other students watch from the sidelines.
With the changes to the high schools, Logan said those pockets of excellence will be expanded for all students.
“This is about children,” Logan said in September. “All children. Not some of the children, not the children we used to have, or the children some people wish we had but the children that we actually have in our schools.”
