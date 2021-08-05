OPS gets advice on how to spend $280 million in federal COVID aid

When Omaha Public Schools elementary students were asked how the district should spend millions of dollars the district will receive from the federal government to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, the students had some creative suggestions.
“Puppies,” was one suggestion.
And if puppies aren’t possible?
“Cats will do I guess.”
Jokes aside, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at a school board meeting on Monday her district is taking the federal money very seriously. The district just wrapped up a month of gathering feedback from parents, staff and students to better understand how to use the money to help students and staff.
The district held 43 in-person sessions and two virtual sessions and received 8,441 responses to a survey on how to spend the money. Collecting this type of feedback is a requirement to receive some of the federal funds.
The survey responses mostly came from 4,671 families and 3,046 staff members.
So far, the OPS efforts have focused on getting feedback from those closest to the district. But soon, members of the community at large will be able to give their opinions about how the money should be spent by visiting the district’s website, district.ops.org.
Since March 2020, three COVID-19 relief bills have been passed by Congress and signed into law. In total, OPS will receive $303.7 million.
After the first COVID-19 relief bill passed, the district received $23.2 million, which was used to purchase iPads and internet connectivity for those iPads. Each student in the district was given a device.
OPS was allocated $86.4 million from the second COVID-19 relief bill. That money needs to be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
From the third bill, OPS was given $194.1 million. Under that bill, schools must reserve 20% for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss. The money needs to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
In the surveys and in-person meetings, district officials asked families and staff to weigh in on four different areas: academic recovery and supports; well-being of students and staff; infrastructure for the future; and family and community engagement.
Those responding to the survey prioritized the well-being of students and staff above all else, followed by academic recovery — specifically tutoring and early literacy.
Under the well-being category, survey respondents want OPS to focus on social and emotional learning and mental health services and support for students and staff.
Another priority for those responding to the survey was improved air quality in schools.
The district also held 13 in-person sessions. People who attended those sessions also prioritized mental health services, tutoring for students and health and wellness.
John Crowe, director of enterprise strategy and innovation for OPS, said the most mentioned item at the in-person sessions was tutoring because students have lost learning because of the pandemic. He said tutoring also was suggested as a way to help students socially because it would give students a closer connection to the school community.
It was suggested that the tutoring take place during the school day so there would be no barriers to students getting academic help if they can’t attend sessions before or after school.
Attendees also said they wanted to see counseling services for students. The physical health of staff and students also was a concern, with suggested health screenings at school.
The sessions allowed people to share their individual thoughts and to work with groups to make decisions about how to spend the money.
More than 300 students in elementary, middle and high school also were consulted on areas in which the money should be spent and what would help them do better in school.
Next, teachers will be asked to give their feedback at mandatory meetings prior to the start of the new school year.
District officials are continuing to review all of the input. They must put together a plan for how they will use the funds and submit it to the Nebraska Department of Education by the middle of September.
District officials will present the plan at a school board meeting later this month, but Logan cautioned that it will not be set in stone.
“We just won’t be ready,” Logan said. “The timeline to spend that kind of money is just not enough time to do it well.”
The federal guidelines allow OPS to revisit the plan as often as needed if things change, but every time the plan is changed, that information must remain publicly available to allow for feedback on the changes.
Public school districts in the Omaha metro area
Bellevue Public Schools
Bennington Public Schools
Douglas County West Community Schools
Elkhorn Public Schools
Fort Calhoun Community Schools
Gretna Public Schools
Millard Public Schools
Omaha Public Schools
Papillion La Vista Community Schools
Ralston Public Schools
Westside Community Schools
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher