OPS gets advice on how to spend $300 million in federal COVID aid

The district also held 13 in-person sessions. People who attended those sessions also prioritized mental health services, tutoring for students and health and wellness.

John Crowe, director of enterprise strategy and innovation for OPS, said the most mentioned item at the in-person sessions was tutoring because students have lost learning due to the pandemic. He said tutoring was also suggested as a way to help students socially because it would give students a closer connection to the school community.

It was suggested that the tutoring take place during the school day so there would be no barriers to the student getting academic help if they can’t attend sessions before or after school.

Attendees also said they wanted to see counseling services for students. The physical health of staff and students was also a concern with suggested health screenings at school.

The sessions allowed people to share their individual thoughts and to work with groups to make decisions about how to spend the money.

More than 300 students in elementary, middle and high school were also consulted on areas in which the money should be spent and what would help them do better in school.