OPS high school students return to learning in-person five days a week

The department will vaccinate educators according to the percentage of students enrolled in the district. For instance, she said, if the Omaha Public Schools enrolls 50% of students, 50% of the doses allocated for teachers would be used for OPS teachers.

Although the school day is far from normal, it's the first time since the pandemic started that OPS students will have the option to attend school in-person five days a week.

The vaccines and return to daily in-person lessons come almost a year after rumblings first began about a possible school closures due to COVID-19.

Omaha-area school district officials were being told 356 days ago they would need to cancel large gatherings and possibly close schools if COVID-19 began to spread in the community.

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security addressed a gathering of area school officials at the OPS’ headquarters on Feb. 27.

After that meeting, OPS officials began preparing for the schools to shut down. On March 12, OPS announced classes would not be returning after spring break.