OPS keeping an eye on COVID, monkeypox as district gets back to more 'normal' school year

A freshly sharpened No. 2 pencil and a handmade green booklet rested on each fourth grader's desk Wednesday morning.

It was the first day of school at Pine Elementary and students' smiles weren't hiding behind face masks. They didn't have to social distance and could sit close to their peers as they worked on learning numbers and grammar.

Omaha Public Schools officials said Wednesday that even with a more normal school year ahead, the district will still be monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and even the monkeypox virus.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said schools will continue the same pandemic precautions as last year, such as increased handwashing and quarantine requirements. Masks are still optional and have been since the board changed its policy in February.

"It does feel pretty normal. I think that there's still a little bit of anxiety about what is to come," Logan said. "We're looking forward to moving forward and we have our next public health concern that we are also looking out for at this time and (we are) ready to tackle it whenever it presents itself."

Logan said the district plans to educate parents on monkeypox, a virus that has infected nearly 12,700 people in the U.S., including 17 in Nebraska as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal government declared the virus a public health emergency on Aug. 4. If infected with monkeypox, a person can experience fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on parts of the body.

Phil Rooney, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Health Department, said while the risk to the general public remains low, the department is continuing conversations with area schools to address concerns as the virus evolves.

"A communicable disease is something that we know how to do. It doesn't matter what it is," Logan said. "And when certain things appear in our schools, we alert (the health department) or they alert us. And we make sure that we take precautions in the system."

Logan said while she feels OPS is getting back to normal, officials are still trying to address other challenges such as the district's staff shortage.

While the district announced earlier this month that 96% of regular teaching positions were filled, officials chose not to fill 159 teaching positions in an effort to meet that number. The remaining 4% impacts mostly special education positions. As of Aug. 1, the district had roughly 152 teaching positions unfilled, 129 of them in special education.

"I think that the teacher shortage has been going on for 20 years, it has made it to the Midwest and has been a significant issue for many school districts for two decades," Logan said. "And you know, at this point, we are at a critical juncture because it's not just the teacher shortage. It's an everything shortage."

Logan gave an example of how OPS will no longer have an emergency rescue squad present at football games this fall due to staff shortages effecting local rescue squads. In the district, buildings aren't lacking as many teachers as they are classified staff.

OPS has implemented initiatives to recruit and retain staff, such as hiring bonuses, employee stipends and paying student teachers.

"What I can say is that we are going to make sure all of our children have adequate supervision," she said.

Adriana Vargas, Pine Elementary's principal, said staffing was one of her main concerns as she prepared for students' return, but the building was fully staffed as of Wednesday. About 300 students, ranging from prekindergarten to fifth grade, were welcomed into the new building, which was built for 600.

"We've been anxiously waiting even since yesterday. With the teachers, there was just a lot of hum in the hallways — them saying, 'Oh my gosh, it's hard to believe that tomorrow is the first day of school,' " Vargas said. "We had opportunities for students to come up and visit the school, which was really nice. So there's that excitement, but also that ease and comfort that the families are feeling as well."