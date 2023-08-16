Every day at Franklin Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Kaye Kiepert-Hensley tells her students an important message: "I love you. You matter. You can do anything and I believe in you."

The mantra has been uttered to each child before they leave class for the last four decades. Kiepert-Hensley continued the tradition on Wednesday as she welcomed new Omaha Public Schools students into the classroom on their first day.

"Every day, every year, is a new day and a new year. Every group is different," Kiepert-Hensley said. "They're fun. They're excited to be here. I'm excited to see them. We can have all those meetings, but it doesn't really come true until the day they walk through that door."

It's Kiepert-Hensley's 41st year teaching in the exact same classroom at Franklin Elementary in North Omaha. The room hasn't changed much — besides some recently installed blue carpet — and still is an open concept that actually holds two kindergarten classes, split in half by tables and shelves.

Kiepert-Hensley graduated from what was once known as Technical High School in OPS. It closed in 1984 before becoming the current Teacher Administration Center on 3215 Cuming St.

After receiving a college degree, Kiepert-Hensley's first day began with 40 students sitting on the floor of her classroom at Franklin. Her principal asked if she could move from part-time to full-time in order to split the class in half to accommodate the large group.

Since that day in 41 years ago, Kiepert-Hensley has taught both children and grandchildren of former students. She said this is the reason why she keeps coming back to Franklin every year instead of taking a job elsewhere.

"I love to see the families, because it's the same families that I had many years ago, when they were students in here," Kiepert-Hensley said. "Now I have their babies again. So they know it's a safe and a loving place in our room."

Kiepert-Hensley is starting this school year with 14 students, but she said more will register throughout the fall as they move into the neighborhood.

Students trickled into the classroom around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. There were some tears upon arrival, but Kiepert-Hensley was there to dry them. She ushered the group into a U-shape as she softly explained how they will select their breakfast each morning.

Some students listened intently while others took glimpses of their first elementary classroom.

Kiepert-Hensley's was carefully organized, with white concrete walls garnished with hundreds of positive messages, colorful art and educational posters. Several decorations around the room were personalized to students, such as a homemade paper apple tree that displayed all 14 student names. Small water bottles for each student were lined up neatly on one desk while another had enough snacks and art materials for the entire class.

Kiepert-Hensley said while her room hasn't really changed over the years, the curriculum has.

"When I first started, it was a lot of socialization and play and interaction," she said. "Now we've focused towards the academic aspect of it, where we still have that play, but our play is infused into our academics. We now teach more structure in our classroom."

Franklin, along with the rest of the elementary schools in OPS, will begin instruction on Wednesday while the majority of secondary students will have their first day of school on Thursday, said Matt Ray, interim superintendent.

The 2023-24 school year will begin with more than 52,000 students and 9,000 staff members. Ray said OPS is slowly making progress in hiring more staff to alleviate challenges like transportation delays and teacher shortages. The district is also going through a superintendent search to replace Ray's predecessor, Cheryl Logan.

"We have great people in place," Ray said. "If you think of how committed (Kiepert-Hensley) is, you'll feel that energy and that excitement. And that's what our teachers have."

Kiepert-Hensley doesn't see herself leaving Franklin Elementary any time soon. She said there is no better career than teaching and expects to be in her position for the next 10 to 15 years.

"When I'm not ready to do this, I will know," she said. "But right now, I don't see an end in sight."

