OPS leaders hope lessons learned during virtual summer school will help this fall

Other times, teachers used more high-tech apps, such as one that featured an encouraging animated crab to get students to answer questions about a story.

“The content is the main focus, and the technology is the tool,” said Melissa Zeiszler, who provided technology support for fifth grade and served as a tech mentor for the kindergarten team this summer.

Several teachers who taught summer classes to elementary school students said it was clear that the students had missed school. The kids hopped onto the video calls on time and wrote messages such as “See you tomorrow.”

The classes provided both the students and the teachers a sense of normalcy, teachers said.

District officials have already said the 2020-21 school year will be far from normal.

OPS will reopen schools in August with a schedule that will have students attending three days one week and two days the next week.

What was offered this summer is not exactly a model of what’s ahead in August.