OPS leaders want state to run pension system; trustees, retirees group opposed

The OPS school board recently voted 7-0 to endorse the proposal. However, at their own meeting a week earlier, the OSERS trustees were split and voted 4-3 to oppose it.

Cecelia Carter, who serves as the chief administrator for OSERS, appeared at the hearing in Lincoln on Friday to relay the OSERS position. She noted it could take decades for the annual savings to recoup the upfront costs, making the move questionable.

Carter said OPS retirees are used to the convenience and personal services they receive from the OSERS office at the district headquarters and would miss that if administration shifts to Lincoln.

“Our members have been spoiled,” she said.

The decision on any possible change would ultimately be up to the Legislature, which will probably take up the issue during its 2021 session.

Kolterman said he was not overly moved by the appeal to keep the office in Omaha. Teachers in the Millard and Westside districts in Omaha seem to be able handle their retirement matters with the Lincoln office, whether by phone, remotely or by traveling to Lincoln.