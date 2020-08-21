OPS makes changes to schedules of kindergarten through second-grade students

By the end of the second day of kindergarten, Molly Thalken's twin daughters were in tears.
The kindergartners at Omaha Public Schools' Picotte Elementary School asked their mom why she enrolled them in such a long school. And if they'd have to go back.
Thalken said she knows her daughters needed to adjust to a regular school day. But under the OPS remote learning plan, during the first week of school her twins spent about five hours and 30 minutes a day looking at the screens of their iPads.
During one of the morning sessions, from 8:50 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Thalken said the students got one five-minute break and one 10-15 minute wiggle break.
Photos Thalken took of one of her daughters shows her rubbing her eyes and using her fingers to keep her eyes open.
On Friday, OPS officials announced changes to the daily schedules for kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students. Schedules will be adjusted to prioritize instructional time that includes more frequent and longer breaks.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will be asked to be online for half the day, according to a letter OPS sent to families. The focus of live instruction will be reading, writing and math.
In order to offer more breaks, social studies, science and specials like art will continue but will be optional for families during remote learning.
"We encourage families to participate but understand students may need a longer break on particular days," the letter said.
Students will get one-on-one instruction from teachers and paraprofessionals throughout the week. The letter said students will receive at least 20 to 30 minutes of individualized support each week.
The first day of school for OPS students was Tuesday. The district is starting the school year remotely because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The district purchased iPads for every student in the district, but not all OPS students have their devices yet. The iPads were first given to elementary school students.
After the first day, some elementary school teachers said it was difficult to keep kids engaged for the whole school day.
Thalken said the changes announced on Friday are a huge improvement and closer to what she expected going into the school year. But she was waiting to celebrate until she saw the schedule.
She said if the schedule is three hours in the morning, with at least two 15- to 20-minute breaks, that would be an improvement.
"I'm not taking the homeschooling option off the table yet, but I'm willing to give it another week and see how we are doing," Thalken said.
Thalken said the teachers have been doing a good job engaging students but the previous schedule was just too long for students that young to sit behind a screen.
"It is unrealistic to recreate the traditional kindergarten day in a virtual platform," she said.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!