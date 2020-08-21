OPS makes changes to schedules of kindergarten through second-grade students

"We encourage families to participate but understand students may need a longer break on particular days," the letter said.

Students will get one-on-one instruction from teachers and paraprofessionals throughout the week. The letter said students will receive at least 20 to 30 minutes of individualized support each week.

The first day of school for OPS students was Tuesday. The district is starting the school year remotely because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The district purchased iPads for every student in the district, but not all OPS students have their devices yet. The iPads were first given to elementary school students.

After the first day, some elementary school teachers said it was difficult to keep kids engaged for the whole school day.

Thalken said the changes announced on Friday are a huge improvement and closer to what she expected going into the school year. But she was waiting to celebrate until she saw the schedule.

She said if the schedule is three hours in the morning, with at least two 15- to 20-minute breaks, that would be an improvement.