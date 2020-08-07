OPS makes 'difficult decision' to delay start of school until Aug. 18, go fully remote

Middle and high school students will likely have instruction for four courses per day, and a specific daily schedule for students and staff will be provided.

Students who had signed up for the district’s remote learning option will move back to their regular classes.

This spring, the school board approved the purchase of enough iPads for every student in the district and also entered into a contract with T-Mobile so students won’t need Wi-Fi to use the devices.

OPS spokesman Jeremy Maskel said if the supply chain and deliveries proceed as expected, then elementary students should have iPads by or very near the start of school.

The iPad shipments for middle and high school students are scheduled for Aug. 24 and several dates in September. Maskel said the district handed out thousands of devices and hot spots to secondary students in March and will work with families who need a device this fall.