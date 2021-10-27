OPS names principals for two new elementary schools opening in 2022

Omaha Public Schools has selected principals to lead two new elementary schools opening in August 2022.

Shelly Burghardt, current principal at Hartman Elementary School, will be the principal of Forest Station Elementary School, located at Fort Crook and Childs Roads in Bellevue.

Adriana Vargas, current principal at Castelar Elementary, will be the principal of Pine Elementary School, located at 10th and Pine Streets.

Both appointments are pending approval from the OPS school board. If approved, both principals would start their new roles in January.

OPS said in a news release it has already begun the process of finding replacements for Vargas and Burghardt at their current schools. Burghardt had been principal of Hartman for 14 years, and Vargas has been at Castelar for more than 10 years.

The two new elementary schools are being built thanks to the 2018 bond issue. In total, OPS is building five new schools with the $409.9 million bond issue.

Earlier this year, OPS unveiled names, mascots and colors for the two new elementary schools.