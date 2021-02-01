OPS names principals of two high schools opening in 2022

The two new OPS high schools don't have names yet, but they do have leaders.

On Monday night, the Omaha Public Schools board approved principals for the schools opening in August 2022. The item was on the board's consent agenda and was not discussed.

Carrie Carr will serve as principal of the new school at 60th and L Streets. Carr has been the principal of Norris Middle School since 2017. She has been with OPS since 2005 and has been a Spanish teacher and high school administrator in the district.

Thomas Lee, the current principal of Northwest High School, will be the principal of the school at 156th and Ida Streets. Lee has been with the district since 1988. He has been principal of Northwest since 2014.

Carr and Lee were selected after interviews with central office administrators, a school board member, secondary staff members and families from the new schools' attendance areas, according to OPS.

Carr and Lee will start their new jobs in June.

OPS said it will begin the process of finding new principals for Norris and Northwest and will keep staff and families informed on that work.