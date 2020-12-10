OPS, Nebraska high school graduation rates drop amid coronavirus pandemic

The Omaha Public Schools' graduation rate fell last school year amid the COVID-19 chaos that disrupted learning in the spring and summer.

The statewide rate dipped, too, but not as much.

The declines offer the first statistical glimpse of the academic price the pandemic is exacting on Nebraska kids.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he's not surprised to see the statewide decline.

OPS's graduation rate declined more than 3 percentage points, dropping from 76.7% to 73.5%.

Although graduation rates can ebb and flow year to year, the drop is the biggest one-year decline since at least 2003.

Statewide, the rate dipped about 1 point, from 88.4% to 87.5%.

That's the lowest graduation rate in a decade.

But Blomstedt said the pandemic's impact on the current senior class, which will graduate next spring, could be even more substantial.

"This year's seniors are all the more impacted because they had impacts on their junior year, and then they're going to have their whole senior year impacted," he said.