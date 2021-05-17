OPS's new Buena Vista High School will have a clinic and a YMCA

The Omaha Public Schools' new Buena Vista High School will include a health clinic and YMCA when it opens in 2022.
The school, at 60th and L Streets, will set aside about 3,600 square feet for the Buena Vista High School Wellness Center. It will feature a YMCA Express and a OneWorld Community Health Centers clinic.
On Monday night, the school board voted 6 to 0 to approve the project. OPS will spend $1 million building the space, but OneWorld and the YMCA will have to provide their own fixtures, furnishing and equipment.
“The opportunity to welcome both the YMCA and OneWorld at Buena Vista High School reflects our commitment to the health and well-being of the young people we serve and our greater Omaha community,” Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in a statement.
Logan said the space was originally designated as a clinic only, but OneWorld told school officials that they didn't need the entire space. The YMCA was contacted to see if they were interested in the space.
Logan said that the space will remain OPS's property and that the district will lease it to OneWorld and the YMCA for a nominal fee.
The OneWorld School-Based Health Center will have a nurses station and behavior health services.
The YMCA would offer cardio, strength training, free weights and virtual training and has a goal of offering youth sports, exercise, nutrition, weight loss, and other programs. The YMCA will have a separate entrance, so its members won't have access to the school.
Buena Vista is one of two new high schools that will open for the 2022-23 school year. The other new school, Westview High School, will include a YMCA that will have access to more shared facilities.
Last year, OPS and the YMCA entered into a 50-year agreement outlining construction and operating costs and usage of the facilities once completed.
Westview and the YMCA will share the swimming pool, main gymnasium, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, weight and fitness room, dance and aerobics room, storage, laundry and outdoor fields. The YMCA portion of the Westview building will have its own changing rooms, locker rooms, offices, reception area, certain fitness areas, day care, showers, a sauna and a steam room.
According to the agreement, about 18,077 square feet at Westview will be exclusive space for the YMCA, and about 14,249 square feet will be jointly used by the YMCA and the district.
