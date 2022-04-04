OPS offering extra pay to principals and support staff to work into the summer

More employees will receive extra pay if they decide to work into the summer at the Omaha Public Schools.

At Monday's school board meeting, members approved a pay increase for principals, assistant principals, social workers and psychologists who agree to work a summer school session this year.

The hourly rate will be $50 per hour for principals, $45 for assistant principals, $45 for psychologists and $40 for social workers. The new rate will be in effect only for this summer.

The change was sparked by the district's decision to expand summer school programs to serve more students affected by the pandemic. The resolution says OPS will need a "significant number of employees who normally work only during the regular school year to work during summer school."

Summer school, which is called Next Level Learning, was expanded to all students in 2021 and district officials have also worked the programming into their most recent plans for federal COVID-19 relief money.

About $14 million in pandemic funding will be allocated to student academic support initiatives, such as lengthening summer school for middle school students from a half-day to a full day of learning.

At the school board's March 21 meeting, members also approved a pay increase for bilingual liaisons and sign language interpreters who work summer school this year or in 2023. Liaisons will receive $30 per hour and interpreters will get $35.

Summer school teachers received a boost in compensation on March 7. The teachers, who were previously paid $28.50 per hour, will now get $40 per hour this year and in summer 2023.

Omaha-area school districts have been creating incentives over the past few months to attract and retain staff amid a continuing shortage.

Initiatives include stipends that will be provided to student teachers in districts including OPS, Westside and Millard. Westside is also offering free tuition to Midland University for paraprofessionals who want to become teachers.

