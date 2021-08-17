OPS officials announce changes for proposed high school academies and pathways

Omaha Public Schools officials have announced changes to the college and career academies and pathways that have been proposed for all of the district's current and future high schools.
The tweaks and modifications to the academies and pathways drew praise from Omaha school board members on Monday night, but parents and community members again expressed skepticism about the timing of the plan and the district's ability to implement it.
Board member Nancy Kratky said she's much happier with the new version of the plan and said compared to the old version it's "almost like looking at night and day."
"I was just so frustrated by what was going on before," Kratky said.
Kratky wasn't alone. Parents in the district have been vocal about their concerns about the academies and pathways for months.
The changes to the proposed plan were made after district officials spent the summer collecting feedback from parents, staff and community members about the proposal through surveys and in-person meetings.
For the first time, district officials on Monday night also gave an estimated cost for the academies and pathways — $22.3 million. Officials estimate a yearly cost of $297 per student.
The school board is expected to vote on the implementation of the changes at its Sept. 9 meeting.
In January, district officials announced a plan to establish academy programs or career pathways at each of the district’s high schools, including the two new schools opening in the 2022-23 school year.
Starting next school year, all freshmen will participate in a freshman academy. In these academies, approved by the school board in March, students will be put into groups and share the same set of teachers.
During that freshman academy, students will explore possible careers and colleges.
Under the proposed program, all district freshmen would then be required to pick a pathway or an academy at their school.
Benson, Bryan, Burke and North High Schools all would be “academy” schools. Groups of students with a similar career interest would take classes together, and the classes would proceed from one to the next in a series.
Buena Vista, Central, Northwest, South and Westview High Schools all would be “pathway” schools, meaning students would attend classes with a wide range of classmates who have many career interests. A series of four or more classes would focus on a group of related careers, OPS says.
Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education for OPS, said Monday the district wants to offer students more ownership in their high school experience.
"We want to provide a level of focus that instills knowledge, skills, certifications, college credit or advanced diplomas for success after graduation," Christopherson said. "Some of our students are currently leaving with not much of a plan after they graduate."
One of the biggest changes to the plan presented to the board on Monday is the ability for students to customize their own pathway. If a student is interested in a career not covered by a current pathway, then a student can work with school counselors to organize a series of existing courses into a pathway aligned to their goals.
The customization was one of the most commonly requested changes district officials received through the surveys they put out.
In the new plan, district officials also revised or changed some of the pathways or courses at schools based on feedback they received. For some high schools, the pathways drastically changed from what was initially proposed.
For example, at Central High School, a STEM pathway was added that includes courses like environmental studies, computer science and mathematics, robotics, architectural design and global health science.
Previously the only pathways at the school were arts and leadership.
Other changes were smaller, like offering natural and environmental sciences instead of forensic sciences at North High School after staff said they didn't feel like forensic sciences was a good fit for the school. At other schools, offerings were expanded like adding airport management, which could include air traffic control, to Burke High School's Air and Space Academy.
After hearing about all of the changes, parents told the school they still have concerns about implementing the program after students and teachers have been through three consecutive school years in a pandemic.
Parent Alex Gates said instead of pushing forwarded with the academies and pathways, now is the time to focus on supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of students, families and staff.
"Asking these young people to have a clear understanding about their desired career pathway is unfair, especially when we all know that the details aren't really in place yet," Gates said. "We can't reasonably expect to build this airplane while we're flying it."
