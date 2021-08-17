OPS officials announce changes for proposed high school academies and pathways

Omaha Public Schools officials have announced changes to the college and career academies and pathways that have been proposed for all of the district's current and future high schools.

The tweaks and modifications to the academies and pathways drew praise from Omaha school board members on Monday night, but parents and community members again expressed skepticism about the timing of the plan and the district's ability to implement it.

Board member Nancy Kratky said she's much happier with the new version of the plan and said compared to the old version it's "almost like looking at night and day."

"I was just so frustrated by what was going on before," Kratky said.

Kratky wasn't alone. Parents in the district have been vocal about their concerns about the academies and pathways for months.

The changes to the proposed plan were made after district officials spent the summer collecting feedback from parents, staff and community members about the proposal through surveys and in-person meetings.