OPS officials give preview of what school will look like in August

The spray gun in Mark Noonan’s hand looks like a Super Soaker water gun.
He pulls the trigger and the ionizing spray gun emits a mist of disinfectant that settles on desks, chairs and cabinets in the classroom at Omaha’s Norris Middle School.
Using a spray bottle, housekeeping specialist Anthony Dixson wipes down areas in the classroom that get touched a lot — door handles and the bottoms of chairs that students grab when sitting down.
Leave the classroom and taped to the walls in the hallways are signs in English and Spanish:
“Remain 6 feet apart.”
“Your face covering should be covering your nose and mouth.”
Walk toward the cafeteria and go through the lunch line.
Individual apples are wrapped in plastic. Same with the PB&J sandwiches. Sliced vegetables and fruit are in sealed plastic cups.
Signs on the long tables indicate where students should sit.
Outside the school, the yellow school bus awaits. Students, still wearing their masks, will be told to stand an arm’s length apart. As they board, they will be instructed to wait until the student in front of them gets to the top step of the bus before climbing aboard themselves.
Get a squirt of hand sanitizer from the gallon container by the driver’s feet. Head toward a seat and sit by the sticker that reads, “Be responsible. Be safe. Designated seat.”
Unlike last spring, when classes were abruptly canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Omaha Public Schools officials have had months to prepare for school during the ongoing pandemic. Wednesday, OPS officials gave news media members a tour of Norris Middle School, near South 46th and Martha Streets, to show them what students can expect when school starts Aug. 11.
Still, with all the planning and sanitizing, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan acknowledged a lot of unknowns remain.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Logan said. “And I think we are anticipating anything.”
That could be a return to remote learning. Or, if conditions improve, all students could attend school five days a week.
OPS has decided to start the school year by dividing students into two groups and having them attend classes on alternate days. That, Logan said, should allow enough room for students to socially distance in their classrooms. Still, she said, district officials know children like to be together.
“I think that’s why many of us have a lot of trepidation,” Logan said. “Knowing how children like to engage.”
Logan was asked if a certain number of COVID-19 cases would trigger a return to remote learning.
“That is the million-dollar question,” she said. “And we don’t know the answer to that yet.”
Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology at the Douglas County Health Department, was asked the same question during the tour. He said officials still are talking about what the threshold may look like.
If students are out with COVID-19, Frederick said, then teachers likely will be home, as well. So whether students go back to remote learning may depend on school districts having enough instructors to teach in person.
OPS officials have prepared for a remote learning option.
Using a mix of federal dollars and district money, OPS spent nearly $40 million on iPads with internet connectivity for students to use this school year.
Elementary students will be the first students in the district to be given iPads. The district previously announced that iPads first would be given to middle and high school students.
The iPads are set to arrive in five waves through September, so not all students will have their devices by the time school starts.
Logan said that while she doesn’t think anything is perfect, this year’s virtual summer school did allow district officials to test the one-to-one computer technology. She said staff has had extensive training that will continue.
It will be up to the community to get COVID-19 case counts down so students can safely go to school, Logan said.
“The reason that we started with a 50% model,” she said, “is we’re not just looking to start, we’re looking to continue on and not have to have as many disruptions we could potentially anticipate.”
