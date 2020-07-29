OPS officials give preview of what school will look like in August

The spray gun in Mark Noonan’s hand looks like a Super Soaker water gun.

He pulls the trigger and the ionizing spray gun emits a mist of disinfectant that settles on desks, chairs and cabinets in the classroom at Omaha’s Norris Middle School.

Using a spray bottle, housekeeping specialist Anthony Dixson wipes down areas in the classroom that get touched a lot — door handles and the bottoms of chairs that students grab when sitting down.

Leave the classroom and taped to the walls in the hallways are signs in English and Spanish:

“Remain 6 feet apart.”

“Your face covering should be covering your nose and mouth.”

Walk toward the cafeteria and go through the lunch line.

Individual apples are wrapped in plastic. Same with the PB&J sandwiches. Sliced vegetables and fruit are in sealed plastic cups.

Signs on the long tables indicate where students should sit.