OPS officials say students will learn transferable skills in new programs at high schools

"It's a night and day difference between what I thought the engagement was and what it actually was," Head said.

Head asked what OPS has done to ask the community specific questions about the programming changes and outreach to parents.

Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education for OPS, said the surveys told district officials what skills parents want their students to attain during their time with OPS.

Christoperson said the district is focused on connecting students with high-skill, high-wage and in-demand jobs.

Board member Marque Snow asked if students will be able to catch up academically to be ready for the academies and pathways given the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Logan said the district is looking at where students are and will administer more assessments, including for remote students, at the end of the school year.