The pleasure of a whole day at home, either stationed on the couch or playing outside in the snow, became a reality for Omaha Public Schools students on Friday.

The district made the unexpected announcement of canceling remote learning following a winter storm that blanketed the Omaha metro area with snow.

Students were able to ditch their iPads for the first time since 2020, when the traditional "snow day" became a thing of the past after OPS became a one-to-one technology district. Usually OPS students have to log on to remote learning when the district is closed due to weather, which happened on Thursday during the winter storm warning in Omaha.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said the decision to give students a traditional snow day came from Superintendent Cheryl Logan after her student advisory committee asked her if she would consider granting one each year.

"Following a remote learning day and hopefully nearing the end of the winter season, Friday’s decision was an opportunity to deliver on that promise," she said.

The district's call was cheered by some OPS parents who wanted their children to experience an old-fashioned snow day.

Leesa Kelley, who has a first grader at Gateway Elementary School, said her daughter was excited to hear she wouldn't have to go to school or log on to remote learning — especially because students have Monday off due to Presidents Day.

"She said a five-day weekend was much needed and she’s only 6 years old," said Kelley, who also has a kindergartner. "They are loving the snow day. Just relaxing and playing and (enjoying) the snow a little bit."

Some OPS parents, citing child care concerns, did express frustration on social media about a second consecutive day without in-person learning.

A traditional snow day — referred to as a "school closure day" by the district — is only one part of the weather procedure toolkit OPS uses for inclement weather, Blevins said.

A remote learning day doesn't actually consist of an entire day of online classes, like what students experienced during the pandemic. Elementary students only have to participate in one hour of remote learning from 9 to 10 a.m., while middle and high school students have roughly two hours of online learning.

As for teachers, they don't get the day off even if remote learning is canceled. They are instructed to use the day to plan from home.

While OPS students experienced their first snow day in years, some school districts, such as Elkhorn and Bellevue, always issue snow days that don't include remote learning at all.

