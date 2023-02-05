Officials in Nebraska’s largest school district are opposing the majority of Gov. Jim Pillen’s school finance and property tax reduction plan, saying it would cause “significant, meaningful cuts” to its budget.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved a legislative report that included the district’s positions on nearly 20 bills that are being considered by state lawmakers.

Shane Rhian, chief financial officer for OPS, said the district is focusing on two separate packages related to school aid and tax reform that Pillen proposed in January.

If all the bills are approved, the district could lose up to nearly $18 million in funding. While Rhian said this would cause significant damage to OPS, the district’s general fund budget is $710 million for the 2022-23 school year.

“When we began analyzing the bills individually, it quickly became apparent that we needed to look at the impact if all 11 of the bills were approved as currently introduced in the Legislature,” Rhian said.

The district’s most vehement opposition pertains to Pillen’s package of proposals for school funding, which consists of three legislative bills.

Legislative Bill 583, introduced by State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, would allocate $1,500 in foundation aid annually for every K-12 public school student through the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA). It also includes a substantial surge of special education reimbursement from the state.

Under Nebraska’s current formula, the bulk of education funding comes in equalization aid, which goes to high-need districts. Rhian said the foundation aid would offset equalization aid from TEEOSA, meaning OPS would not gain any extra funding from the state with that part of the new bill.

Kenny Zoeller, a spokesman for Gov. Pillen, said while the foundation aid might not add new funding to the district, OPS would get more than $22 million in new special education funding under LB 583.

LB 681, introduced by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, would establish a $1 billion education future fund in Nebraska. The fund would receive a transfer of $250 million per year and could be spent on foundation aid, the increased special education funding, increased school funding and grant programs for things like teacher retention.

Rhian said the governor’s plan for the future fund is unsustainable and the spending for foundation aid and special education together already amounts to about $300 million a year.

By 2030, the fund is estimated to be drained to $500 million and would need a substantial infusion of money to keep it going, Rhian said.

“Surely they can see that if they are spending $300 million annually — it goes away. There’s no sustainability to it,” said board member Jane Erdenberger.

Rhian said a future Legislature could change the amount transferred into the account each year to fit the budget.

The Governor’s Office said OPS’s stance that the fund would be unsustainable is incorrect.

“OPS is flat wrong. It is financial fiction to discuss a fund balance of nearly a half billion dollars as ‘drained’ seven years in the future,” Pillen said in an official statement. “According to my math and most Nebraskans, that’s a lot of money.”

OPS officials also oppose the last leg of the funding plan, LB 589, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. It establishes a 3% cap on property tax revenue for school districts. The cap could increase to 4% with a vote by the school board, though it would require support from a supermajority of board members.

Rhian said if the district continues to see property valuations increase at the 5-7% range, which it has seen in the last four years, the 3% cap could potentially impact OPS’s equalization aid.

The 3% cap, combined with the other bills if they are passed, could cause the district to lose almost $18 million, Rhian said. If the board were to move the cap to 4%, it would lose about $11 million.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan, along with superintendents in Millard, Lincoln and Papillion La Vista, met with Pillen Tuesday morning to discuss the bill and possible changes that could be made.

“There are some proposed changes that may be introduced as amendments in the Legislature that would soften the blow of the revenue cap limits and also include equalization aid as an allowable use out of the education future fund,” Rhian said. “While those may help make the bills more palatable, they would still have serious consequences to the state and to the district, even with the proposed changes.”

The district also opposes a group of bills that revolve around income tax relief. This includes LB 753, introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, which has come up several times in previous legislative sessions. It would create tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to attend private and parochial schools.

Logan testified against LB 753 during a lengthy public hearing Friday, which drew a contentious response from Sen. Kathleen Kauth, an Omaha-area lawmaker who supports the bill. OPS also opposes the controversial parent bill of rights legislation.

The board’s legislative report on Tuesday only contained one bill that the district supports: LB 673, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. It would provide grants to schools that adopt a policy to provide emergency response mapping data to law enforcement agencies.

Logan also voiced her support during testimony on Tuesday for LB 519, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont. It would eliminate teaching certificate fees, increase the maximum loan for students looking to enter the teaching field, establish a loan for student teachers and establish a grant for employee retention in school districts.

OPS doesn’t have a conclusive stance on the remainder of this session’s education bills yet. According to the report, the district will continue to monitor and research the rest of the bills as they move through the Legislature.

