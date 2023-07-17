Paraprofessionals in the Omaha Public Schools will receive a raise through a new employment contract, but significant pay bumps won't begin until the 2024-25 school year.

During Monday's meeting, the school board approved the new contract, which will be effective from August 2023 through July 2026. It includes a 2.27% pay increase in year one, 2.22% in year two and 2.25% in year three.

Starting paraprofessionals will receive between $14.86 to $16.26 per hour during the 2023-24 school year, depending on position, with the higher pay going to those working in special education.

Pay will increase to the range of $18.48 to $20.16 per hour for starting employees in the 2024-25 school year and then $18.90 to $20.61 for the 2025-26 school year.

The significant bump in year two and three of the contract is because the $4,500 retention stipend that runs out next year was incorporated into the salary schedule.

While the state's educator shortage shines most of its light on teachers, classified staff like paraprofessionals — who take some workload off teachers and help schools run smoothly — are also in short supply.

One of the biggest reasons for the shortages is low pay. In 2021, 37% of paraprofessionals in the U.S. worked two or more jobs, according to survey from the National Education Association.

The World-Herald requested current staffing data for the district's paraprofessionals, but officials said the data is not available yet. More than 200 paraprofessional positions listed throughout this year are still open, according to the district website. Dozens of additional paraprofessional positions have been open as of April 2022.

In a virtual hearing this month, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors stressed the importance of addressing the state's paraprofessional shortage.

"Most schools and systems are now operating with a fraction of substitute teachers and paraeducators that they need to move forward," said Guy Trainin, a professor of education.

The new contract will pay paraprofessionals an extra $3 per hour if they are asked to substitute for a teacher and have a local substitute permit.

Operations staff, which includes positions such as custodians, truck drivers, mechanics and technicians, also got the same compensation increase as paraprofessionals after board approval Monday.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023