OPS parents tell board that plans for high school changes have been rushed

According to definitions provided by OPS, academies are small learning communities with a career focus. Pathways are a series of four or more classes focused on a group of related careers.

Starting next year, freshmen will take a freshman seminar course to explore their interests and the courses they may want to take.

After their freshman year, students will select an academy or a pathway at their school.

Students will still take core classes such as English, math, social studies and science.

OPS officials have said all of the district’s high schools will be on a block schedule starting next school year. Several parents said that was also a concern.

OPS held several virtual question-and-answer sessions about the changes coming to the high schools, but several parents said that their questions were not answered and that the sessions felt scripted.

As part of those virtual presentations, district officials said a survey was sent out in July to parents, teachers, community partners and students to gather feedback on the changes. The district said it also created a “branding team” with district leadership, school leadership, teachers, parents, community partners and students.