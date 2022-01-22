OPS partners with Children's Hospital to offer COVID tests for students, staff

Omaha Public Schools is offering COVID-19 test clinics to staff and students to combat inadequate testing in the metro area.

During Thursday's school board meeting, the board approved a partnership with Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha to provide tests at two OPS locations.

Children's Hospital will have 150 PCR tests available at each of the two clinics daily, with one at the Mills Building, 4311 N. 30th St., and the other at the recently completed Forest Station Elementary, 1010 Childs Road West in Bellevue.

The testing sites, which officially opened Jan. 13, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while available supplies last, according to the agreement. If Children's Hospital is short on test kits, testing will be suspended until more are available.

"Initially we were doing (the tests) just for our symptomatic children, but we realized that staff was also having difficulty finding tests as well," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in a recent interview with The World-Herald.

The testing sites have been reporting a positivity rate of more than 30%, Logan said.