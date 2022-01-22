OPS partners with Children's Hospital to offer COVID tests for students, staff

Omaha Public Schools is offering COVID-19 test clinics to staff and students to combat inadequate testing in the metro area.
During Thursday's school board meeting, the board approved a partnership with Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha to provide tests at two OPS locations.
Children's Hospital will have 150 PCR tests available at each of the two clinics daily, with one at the Mills Building, 4311 N. 30th St., and the other at the recently completed Forest Station Elementary, 1010 Childs Road West in Bellevue.
The testing sites, which officially opened Jan. 13, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while available supplies last, according to the agreement. If Children's Hospital is short on test kits, testing will be suspended until more are available.
"Initially we were doing (the tests) just for our symptomatic children, but we realized that staff was also having difficulty finding tests as well," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in a recent interview with The World-Herald.
The testing sites have been reporting a positivity rate of more than 30%, Logan said.
As of Wednesday, Douglas County had a positivity rate of 29.3%, the highest since testing became more widely available.
Logan said the district hasn't run out of tests so far. More than 320 people have been tested at the sites in the past week.
Courier services collect test kits twice a day to deliver back to Children's, according to the agreement. Results are delivered to the district within five days and OPS officials — not hospital employees — inform students and staff of their results.
While the partnership is a one-year agreement, Logan said the testing sites will only be open until Jan. 31. Officials may extend the end date depending on testing availability in the Omaha metro.
The district is paying Children's Hospital $30 per test, according to the agreement. Jeremy Maskel, spokesman for OPS, said the district is covering the cost up front, but officials are hoping to amend the allocation plan of OPS's $280 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to pay for the tests.
Students only qualify for testing if they are symptomatic, according to the district's online testing site.
Staff and students don't need to register for a test. Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow on-site instructions when they arrive.
People can fill out a COVID testing form that is available on the district's website prior to their arrival. The forms also will be available at the testing sites.
"We will make every effort to get students tested as quickly as possible, but wait times may be long," the district says on its website.
OPS reported in its online dashboard that 78 staff and 453 students had active COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon. As of Jan. 14, the district had 152 cases among staff and 592 cases among students. The dashboard is updated weekly.