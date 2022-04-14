OPS' Pine Elementary to open with modern tech, classrooms and remnants of Grace University

Nearly 2,000 Omaha Public Schools students will be walking through the doors of four new schools come August.

The district is shifting into the last phases of construction on two new high schools and two elementary schools as students are learning which ones they will be assigned to, depending on their home address.

Three of the four schools are located in South Omaha: Pine Elementary, located at 10th and Pine Streets; Forest Station Elementary, at Fort Crook and Childs Roads; and Buena Vista High School, at 60th and L Streets. The fourth, Westview High School, is located at 156th and Ida Streets in west Omaha and south of Bennington.

OPS officials detailed construction updates Thursday during a tour of Pine Elementary.

The three-story elementary school will welcome about 300 students for the 2022-23 year, though it has the capacity to hold 450, said Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer for OPS.

When people visit Pine Elementary, they will find a secure entryway that leads to an open office with large windows to let in natural lighting. To the left is an outdoor patio that will be used as a classroom, and farther into the building is a parent-family room that can be used for meetings.

A wood-paneled wall stands near the office, built by remnants of the chapel once used by Grace University, a private Christian college that once sat at the Pine Elementary location. It halted operations in 2018.

"We kept their gym and part of their building, got the rest of the building down to dirt and rebuilt the entire thing to build a great school for this community and a great school for our parents," Wakefield said.

The lowest level holds early childhood education classes, which were intentionally built into a storm shelter to limit the need to move younger students in a case of bad weather.

Classrooms are also equipped with large windows, along with new furniture and technology. Wakefield said district officials specifically chose furniture that can be sat on different ways, such as a chair that can be turned around to be sat on backward.

"Stools and chairs can be sat on differently for modern learning, fidgeting kids," he said. "The classrooms also all have sinks and mobile technology to impact kids as they go."

Wakefield said that many of Pine Elementary's key features are incorporated in the design of the three other schools. Each school's design was also presented to community members and altered based on feedback. For example, people wanted contractors to keep the trees outside of the entrance of Pine Elementary and the district granted the request.

The schools are being funded by a $409.9 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018. The bond issue also includes a fifth new school — Bluestem Middle at 42nd and Y Streets, scheduled to be completed in August 2023 — along with renovations to 25 existing schools around the district.

Wakefield said three of the four schools opening this year are in South Omaha because that's where the district has the most capacity problems.

"That is where we have very tight classrooms," he said.

Castelar Elementary is one of the nearby schools that Pine Elementary will pull students from, along with Bancroft Elementary. Castelar's current principal, Adriana Vargas, will be the principal of Pine this fall.

Vargas said she's been preparing for her new position by interviewing teachers who will be staffing Pine and developing ideas for decorating the building.

"I've been working with Bancroft Elementary as well and kind of visiting them, getting them familiar with my face as they transition to Pine Elementary," she said.

Denzzel Diaz, a current Castelar fourth grade student who will move to Pine for fifth grade, said he's most excited about meeting the teachers and students when he comes to the new school this fall.

"Mrs. Vargas told me that this gym is, like, four of Castelar's gym stacked together," he said.

Vargas said she's excited to develop her own school and give staff and students a fresh start.

"It's always nice to have a fresh start, a new beginning," Vargas said. "A new kind of goal is what we want our students to achieve. It's all about them ... and what is best for our students. And so kind of planning for that is always very exciting."

