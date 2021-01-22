OPS plan for academy programs, career pathways gets first hearing before school board

North High School Principal Collette Nero said her staff have been asking her about the changes coming to the school. Nero said she has been telling them that "although it's a shift in service delivery, it's not a shift in service."

Nero said the pathways and academies will allow students to figure out their likes and dislikes for free as opposed to switching majors several times in college.

School board Vice President Jane Erdenberger asked why the academies and pathways must be implemented now, especially considering that the district is anticipating that it will take three years to make up all the learning lost because of the pandemic.

She asked why the district couldn't delay the academies and pathways for a year so teachers and students can have a normal school year before more changes.

Logan noted that OPS is about to open two new high schools and said the district must keep moving forward. She said there are no guarantees that next school year won't be as interrupted as this year was.

"For children, their time doesn't stand still," she said.

OPS officials have said all of the district’s high schools will be on a block schedule starting next school year. Central and South currently do not have block schedules.