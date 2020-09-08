OPS proposal would phase students back into in-person classes during 2nd quarter

Plans are underway to get Omaha Public Schools students back in the classroom for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

On Tuesday night OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan unveiled a phased approach to getting students back in the classroom. There are no specific dates in her proposal, but it gives parents and students an idea of what a return to school could look like.

Logan said the district’s goal is to have students in seats in the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. The first quarter ends Oct. 16.

Logan said the timing for students’ returning to school is a judgment call. She told the school board that students can’t stay out of school forever, but there are also health risks for students and staff.

“You can’t put it in a formula and come out with something,” Logan said.

The proposal has five stages. In the first and second phases, special education students would return to school five days a week.

In the third, fourth and fifth phases, elementary, middle and high school students would return to class under the Family 3/2 Model.

Under the Family 3/2 Model, students would be divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person part of the week.