A group of Omaha Public Schools special education students are having to switch schools because there are no teachers to serve them.

Earlier this week, the district notified roughly 140 families of elementary students by email and phone that their child's school has zero special education teachers this year. Parents then had the choice to accept a school reassignment for their child or to decline special education services if they remained.

"Staff limitations require us to update how we deliver some special education services," the email said. "There is a shortage of qualified special education staff in our school district and across the country. During the spring and summer of 2023, our special education staff worked proactively and tirelessly to find solutions."

Susan Christopherson, chief academic officer for OPS, said while reassignments have happened in the past, this is the highest number the district has experienced. The change impacts three specific schools in North Omaha, including Central Park, King and Walnut Hill.

All three buildings have zero special education teachers despite the district's efforts to recruit staff, Christopherson said.

"This is not an opportunity that we wanted to have, to be honest," Christopherson said. "I think that we were doing all that we could, up until the very last moment that we could, to see what we could do to not have to do some of these shifts and changes."

Christopherson said if a family chooses to keep their child at one of the three elementary schools, they would need to withdraw consent for receiving special education services from OPS. If they choose reassignment, the district would provide complete transportation to the new building.

Like many districts around the U.S., OPS has been impacted by severe special education staff shortages, especially in the years since the pandemic. This has kept some special education students from receiving the services they need because schools aren't equipped with adequate staff and resources.

More than 20% of special education positions in Nebraska public schools remained unfilled last year, according to the latest data from the state department of education. OPS is starting the school year with a shortage of 160 special education teachers. That's an increase of last year's count of 129.

High student caseload numbers can make it difficult for school staff to fulfill every student's special education services. Christopherson said the average caseload for the 2023-24 school year is 35 students, but she didn't have specific numbers for elementary or secondary teachers.

Last year, teacher union officials said caseloads stretched to roughly 50 students per teacher in some schools.

Christopherson said the district carefully chose the distribution of student reassignments to ensure balanced teacher caseloads.

The district has offered professional development to special education staff in an effort to help them serve student needs, she said.

This summer, administration boosted special education teacher compensation by giving them 7% more than the regular teaching salary schedule. The base teacher salary for the 2023-24 school year is $45,000, plus all full-time staff receive a $4,500 retention stipend.

Christopherson said the district is going to increase recruitment efforts this year to help attract more staff. Last year, officials advertised in more than 20 states and had more than 130 recruitment events.

"Every effort is being made to help people to better understand what a strong, amazing community we have in the city of Omaha and the quality of experiences that they could have as a teacher here within the Omaha Public Schools," Christopherson said.

In a school board meeting on Monday, Matt Ray, OPS interim superintendent, said the district is "working tirelessly" to recruit and retain staff.

"We understand a change to how we deliver some services brings a range of questions and emotions and we are committed to answering every question we can," he said. "We care very much about the students and families we serve."

