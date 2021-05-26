OPS scales back summer school plans for elementary students

The district will serve approximately 17,656 students in Next Level Learning this summer, which the district said is a 36% increase over a traditional year.

Next Level Learning for middle and high school students will continue as planned in June and July.

The district announced plans for Next Level Learning in February as the district's first step in a multipart plan to help students catch up on learning lost to COVID-19.

OPS officials said they’ve developed a districtwide academic acceleration and recovery plan. The plan has short-, medium- and long-term goals and will run through the summer of 2023.

When the plans for this summer were first released, school board members questioned if teachers would want to sign up to teach this summer after teaching through two school years interrupted by the pandemic.

At a school board meeting in February, school board President Shavonna Holman and Vice President Jane Erdenberger asked whether pay for teachers could be increased for working summer school. Teachers are paid $28.50 an hour to teach summer school.