OPS school board approves names, mascots and colors of new schools

The school colors will be black, silver and burgundy. The school’s mascot will be a bison, which district officials called a pragmatic, resourceful animal.

Westview High School will be named to represent the view of west Omaha, officials said.

The school colors will be orange, black and royal blue. The school mascot will be a wolverine. The animals are symbols of fearlessness and courage, the proposal said, and are known to stick together and work in groups.

The high schools will open in the 2022-23 school year. The district has already named the principals of both schools.

Carrie Carr will serve as the principal of Buena Vista High School. Thomas Lee will serve as principal of Westview High School.

In recent months, there have been discussions about what programming will look like at the new high schools. The district has proposed implementing academies and pathways at all of the district’s high schools.