OPS school board candidates want to address staff shortage, test scores and COVID impact

Four seats on the Omaha Public Schools board are up for consideration this election cycle, but only two of those races attracted enough candidates to be impacted by the May primary.

In each of those two contested races, voters will be asked to narrow a crop of candidates from four to two, who will then head to the November general election. Unlike most school boards in the metro area, each of OPS' nine members represent a geographic subdistrict.

Subdistrict 2, located in north-central Omaha, is represented by Marque Snow, who is running for reelection against three challengers. Nancy Kratky, who represents Subdistrict 6 in west Omaha, also faces three challengers in her reelection bid.

Shavonna Holman, current board president, is the sole candidate in Subdistrict 4, located in North Omaha. Two candidates, incumbent Margo Juarez and challenger Carl Satterfield Jr., are running for the Subdistrict 8 seat in South Omaha. All three automatically advance to the November general election because of the small number of candidates.

In the contested races, residents in each subdistrict will be able to vote for two candidates in the primary, which falls on May 10. These are the candidates running in those contests.

Subdistrict 2

Sharnelle Shelton

Shelton has lived in Subdistrict 2 her entire life and has two children currently attending OPS. She manages Onyx Street Boutique, a women’s clothing store that transitioned to online because of the pandemic.

Shelton said she has been a longtime community advocate, especially as the founder of Minorities About Business, an organization that hosts events throughout the year to create exposure for minority business owners.

Running for the school board wasn’t an idea she had until January after people suggested it.

“I decided to run because I want to be the change that I wanted to see,” Shelton said. “I decided it was time for me to take a stand, to be a part of the positive impact I wanted to see on the board.”

Shelton said her priorities, if elected, would include retaining staff, increasing parental involvement, fostering strong community partnerships and investing in more social-emotional resources. One idea she’d like to introduce: a program that allows students, through their phones, to check in about their mental health every morning. That would provide staff with important insight about their students.

Melvin Muhammad

Muhammad, a Central High graduate, said he would focus on increasing OPS’ academic scores and helping students recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We have COVID to look back on and see it caused some of those problems,” he said. “There's enough people in the community, in the schools, that I wish we can all have the liberty of dialogue and come up with the best solution.”

Muhammad has had three children attend OPS and worked as a paraprofessional at Blackburn, the district’s alternative school, for about five years. He is now retired and the director of 10,000 Fearless Omaha, an organization that offers resources and support to people with behavioral health needs.

In an April 16 candidate forum at Culxr House, a community space in North Omaha, Muhammad said he also wants to ensure the district’s curriculum is adequately preparing students for life after school. He said most students are getting their education from their phones or social media instead of in the classroom.

“There’s no secret that in the OPS school system, children are not being educated in a manner that allows them to deal with life as it exists, not life as they would like it to be,” he said.

Brianna Full

Full works in the Nebraska Legislature as a policy adviser for State Sen. Carol Blood, the likely Democratic nominee for governor.

The decision to run for school board was a product of the pandemic, Full said. While COVID-19 had a “chilling effect” on her North Omaha community, Full said it made her want to step up and get more involved.

“I have already done a lot in the community — advocating for social justice reform, criminal justice reform, reproductive justice, access to higher education — that running for office felt like a natural next step for me,” Full said. “It’s what I feel I can make the most difference doing.”

If elected, Full said she would look to address the district's staffing woes and students' academic performance. Academic scores have dipped and studies have shown students’ mental health has suffered because of the pandemic.

Addressing the school-to-prison pipeline is another of Full's goals. She said students of color and students with disabilities are disciplined disproportionately in school. She hopes to help the district lower its discipline rates.

Marque Snow

Snow has been on the board since 2013. He served as the board's vice president for one year and president for three years.

Snow said he decided to run for reelection to finish what he started when he first joined the board. He helped oversee two bond issues, in 2014 and 2018, totaling more than $800 million. Many projects from the 2018 bond, including the opening of five new schools, are still in the works.

He also wants to see federal COVID-19 relief money continue to go toward social and emotional support for students and teachers.

Snow sees his nearly decade of experience on the board as an asset. He said most people who are newly elected come in with the mentality of righting wrongs instead of continuing the positive work already occurring.

“To have a board member that served 10 years, you can use some of that knowledge,” he said. “You need to understand the lay of the land. You also need to know how the administration works and the role of a board member.”

Subdistrict 6

Hina Agarwal

Agarwal moved to Omaha from Chicago in 2019 after teaching high school science for 15 years. She first thought about running after a colleague brought up the idea only a few months after arriving in Omaha. When the Subdistrict 6 seat came up for election this year, she talked to many community members, former OPS staff and parents before deciding to run.

Agarwal works at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, coordinating STEM programs for students and their teacher mentors. She also serves on the Metro Community College Foundation board.

Based on her observations from attending school board meetings, Agarwal said teacher recruitment and retention appears to be one of the biggest problems facing OPS. If elected, she said she would look for ways to ease the staff shortage.

"Listening at board meetings, it was very clear to me that (teachers) were frustrated and unhappy and that just broke my heart," she said. "I want to make sure our teachers are feeling appreciated, respected and supported."

Agarwal also wants to ensure there's an open line of communication between the district and the community. One of the most common responses she has heard while talking to people in Subdistrict 6 is that "they don't feel like their voices are being heard." She also wants to help students recover academically.

Nancy Kratky

Kratky, a retired OPS teacher, currently serves on the board and was a member from 1994 to 2013 before she was elected again in 2018. She said she's running to continue important district work, such as the implementation of academies and pathways and the opening of OPS' five new schools.

"This is something I can do. I have the experience of all these years and being in the schools," she said. "I'm hoping to get out there again."

Over her more than two decades on the board, Kratky has served on a variety of committees, including a discipline committee that no longer exists. Kratky said she wants to address the district's misbehavior problems.

"If we don't have discipline, we won't be able to teach the children what we want them to know," she said. "I really want parents involved in this. We need to communicate with them — it's all about talking to the parents."

Kratky said officials, in OPS and other schools around the country, are blaming the rise of misbehavior on the pandemic, but she doesn't think that's the only cause. Getting to the heart of the problem is something she wants to focus on if reelected.

Brian Parizek

Parizek has been involved in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and is currently a lieutenant at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He has 15 years of experience as a soccer coach and had three children go through OPS.

Parizek said he started thinking about running for school board after his last child graduated in 2020. After becoming a coach and being active in his children's parent-teacher organizations, Parizek said he wanted to do something else to give back to the community.

"I think it's important as members of our community to give back and make the world a better place," he said. "You find yourself thinking, 'What can I do now?'"

One of Parizek's priorities if elected would be to ensure curriculum at OPS is comprehensive, appropriate and rigorous. He said it's important students graduate from high school ready to be a member of the workforce. He also wants to address the district's lower academic scores that were impacted by COVID-19.

Parizek also wants to improve communication and transparency between the board and administration and the community. He said decisions such as the one to implement academies and pathways haven't always included parents.

Jeanne Jones

Jones had thought about running for school board in the past, but her job never allowed enough time to fully commit. After a recent job change — she now works remotely for Indeed — Jones returned to the idea of running.

"The other thing was just what's transpired with COVID — even though we are past some of this, we don't know short-term or long-term impacts this will have on our kids," Jones said. "I really want OPS and all schools to be invested in really trying to understand this, to provide everyone the support they need and to really be mindful of these impacts we just don't even know yet."

While this would be her first major involvement in OPS, Jones said she has experience from her current position on the board of directors for a local chapter of the Red Cross. She also said she's held leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies.

If elected, Jones said she would want to help the district go through qualitative and quantitative data surrounding the rise of misbehavior in schools in order to get to the root causes. Equitable education is also very important to Jones.

Jones said OPS should also invest in the academic community to help prepare the district for situations like another pandemic.

