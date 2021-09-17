OPS school board OKs plans for $280 million in federal COVID relief funds

In total, OPS will be receiving $303.7 million.

After the first COVID-19 relief bill passed, the district received $23.2 million. The district used its portion of that money to purchase about 54,000 iPads and internet connectivity for those iPads.

From the second and third rounds of federal funding, OPS has about $280 million to spend on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the money the OPS board voted on last week.

OPS was allocated $86.4 million from the second COVID-19 relief bill. That money needs to be spent by the end of September 2023.

From the third bill, OPS was given $194.2 million. Under that bill, schools must reserve 20% for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss. The money needs to be spent by the end of September 2024.

The district plans to spend more than 20% on academic recovery and learning loss initiatives. It will instead allocate more than 27%, or $52.7 million, to that effort.

This summer, OPS officials sent out thousands of surveys and held about 75 public engagement sessions to find out how parents, students, staff and the community thought the money should be used to help students and staff. Those sessions were a requirement to get some of the federal money.