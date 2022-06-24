OPS security guards receive pay raise to work summer school

Omaha Public Schools security guards will be receiving a pay raise to work this year’s summer school program.

During Thursday night’s meeting, school board members approved an agreement between the district and the Eastern Nebraska School Security Union Local No. 28, which represents the security guards employed at OPS.

Security guards chosen to work at one of the 34 schools participating in summer school, called Next Level Learning, will now receive $25 per hour. This includes both 10-month and 12-month employees, according to the agreement.

The pay increase will be only from the first day of Next Level Learning, which was June 8, through July 22.

Security staff was one of the last employee groups to receive pay raises for Next Level Learning. The pay raise for summer school is a different agreement than the employee contract for security guards.

In March, the OPS board approved extra pay for teachers to work Next Level Learning in 2022 and 2023. Summer school teachers previously received $28.50 per hour. The increased rate is now $40 per hour.

The board also approved raises for principals, assistant principals, social workers, psychologists, bilingual liaisons and sign language interpreters during following meetings.

Service Employees International Union 226, which represents support staff such as food service, custodial, office, transportation employees and more, declined the district’s negotiation offer for extra summer school pay.

Steve Owens, SEIU 226 president, said he declined the offer because not everyone in the union would receive the extra money.

Because the pay raises were only for employees who work at schools with Next Level Learning, employees who work at buildings without summer school won’t receive a raise. This would include staff members such as custodians who regularly clean facilities in the summer.

