OPS seeking search firm to find next superintendent by 2024-25 school year

The Omaha Public Schools board is looking for consulting firms that can shoulder the task of finding the district's next superintendent in time for the 2024-25 school year.

District officials said while the board has a goal of hiring the district's next superintendent by the 2024-25 year, decisions on the timeline have not been made yet.

During a Thursday meeting, the board issued a request for qualifications from firms, which allows companies to give a cost estimate for a superintendent search and propose why they are qualified to conduct one for OPS.

The search firm request comes nearly one month after Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her resignation, which also was approved by the board Thursday. She will leave the district in June with five years of service under her belt.

While Logan hasn't disclosed her next steps, she said Thursday that she won't seek another superintendent position.

"I was selected five years ago this month, and I was sitting right in the middle of this room. I won't forget what that felt like," Logan told the board. "Sitting here today in the same dress that I wore that night, I am humbled to have had the opportunity to serve this beautiful community."

OPS will accept submissions through Feb. 9, and firms will be interviewed after Feb. 23. The board will select a firm March 6.

Because the board intends to finish the search process prior to the 2024-25 school year, the finalist interviews will take place no later than January 2024, according to board documents.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said specifics on whether or not interim leadership will be needed won't be determined until later in the search process.

Matthew Ray, who was formerly the district's chief of staff and secretary for the school board, had his position changed to deputy superintendent at a Nov. 28 meeting. Blevins said the adjustment was solely a title change for Ray.

"The title change for Matt Ray did not include a change of job duties," Blevins said in an email. "The updated title better reflects Mr. Ray's current duties and more closely aligns with the job title for similar roles in comparable districts."

After a firm is chosen, the company will work with the school board's accountability committee to create a schedule for the nationwide superintendent search.

A short list of finalists to interview will be created after reviewing applications. Some application criteria include the firm's financial resources and performance on previous projects, such as how many successful superintendents the firm has placed in the nation's top 100 largest districts.

OPS is the 81st-largest district in the United States, according to 2018 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The firm also has to identify the number of successful superintendent placements in districts with more than 25,000 students, programs utilized to encourage diversity in superintendent applications, the tenure rate of its superintendent placements and experience in seeking community input during the search process, among other criteria.

OPS has a rocky superintendent search history.

In 2017, the board terminated its agreement with Omaha-based firm McPherson & Jacobson for an unsuccessful search following the resignation of Logan's predecessor, Mark Evans.

All three superintendent finalists ended up dropping out, and Evans agreed to postpone his retirement to stay on for an extra year.

A month later, board members switched to Ray and Associates, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based firm. The firm considered 74 applicants before choosing Logan.

In 2013, the OPS board's selection of Des Moines Superintendent Nancy Sebring to become superintendent also failed. Sebring resigned a month before starting the job over an email scandal. An interim superintendent, Virginia Moon, took charge for a year.

In the search for Logan's replacement, OPS will ask each firm to disclose any school district that terminated its services in the last five years.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022