The Omaha Public Schools is looking to contract out some of its special education bus routes to help address a critical shortage of drivers.

During a Monday school board meeting, members approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Service Employees Local 226, the union that represents transportation employees in OPS. The agreement recognizes that "an emergency exists as a result of the fact that district is short drivers for special education routes."

"We are hiring and continue to hire qualified drivers while current staff pick up multiple routes," said Matt Ray, interim superintendent. "Despite everyone's best efforts, our students are waiting longer than they should."

The agreement allows OPS to contract outside of Local 226 to fill bus routes, but if a permanent OPS driver is hired they will replace any contracted employee.

"This is not replacing any district staff. Jobs are still being posted for OPS," Ray said. "We will continue to support our transportation teams and recruit qualified drivers."

OPS bus drivers transport more than 2,000 special education students daily. As of Monday, about 75% of special education bus routes were filled, according to the district.

OPS is suffering from an ongoing bus driver shortage that is still causing delays across the district. In an attempt to alleviate the shortage, district officials have taken several steps like partnering with a second transportation company, adding more staff to its parent call center, hiking driver wages and eliminating bus routes for more than 3,000 students this year.

During Monday's meeting, board member Tracy Casady encouraged others to thank their bus drivers, especially with the school year beginning in an extreme heat wave.

"My bus driver was really hot this morning. I thank her profusely every morning for driving that bus," Casady said. "Thank you to all of our bus drivers — OPS, STA — we appreciate your hard work."

As of Aug. 7, 85% of routes covered by the district's main vendor, Student Transportation of America (STA), had a full-time driver. The district's second vendor, First Student, had 100% of its routes covered.

Special education students have not only experienced transportation delays, but some have had to be reassigned to different OPS schools due to teacher shortages. Three elementary schools in North Omaha had to reassign their special education students to other schools because they had zero special education teachers.

