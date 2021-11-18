OPS seeks feedback on proposed calendar changes for next two school years

After reviewing student data, OPS officials found that attendance suffers for students who are scheduled to be in session when another level of students is out of school.

This especially occurs in families who have children across multiple senior high, middle school and elementary buildings.

SchmidtBonne said students in these households have missed an additional 2,860 days over the past two school years on single-level release days versus students who live in households that have only one level.

The district is proposing that the next two academic calendars have no more days where only one group is out of session.

SchmidtBonne said conferences would also be moved to one week in the fall and one week in the spring for all students. Students would be off the entire week for both the fall and spring conferences.

Currently, parent-teacher conferences are scheduled over a span of three weeks in the fall and spring semesters, with each week dedicated to a different level of students.

Conference week will consist of two days of meetings with parents, with evening appointments available on one of those days. SchmidtBonne said two days that week will be dedicated to professional development, with all staff off on Friday.