OPS seeks feedback on proposed changes to the 2021-22 school year calendar

At this week's school board meeting, board Vice President Jane Erdenberger and board member Spencer Head asked about the timing of the district's spring break. OPS typically has spring break earlier than other metro districts.

This year, OPS had spring break from March 8 to 12. Millard Public Schools is on spring break this week, April 5 to 9.

SchmidtBonne said the district has to schedule spring break around a number of second-semester tests and assessments, but changes to the testing schedule could provide more flexibility around spring break dates if desired.

In the past, SchmidtBonne said, some parents and teachers have liked not having spring break at the same time as other districts because activities and locations in the city are less crowded with only one district out of school.

The proposed calendar also would allow students to do credit recovery during breaks from school. Several school districts in the metro area offered credit recovery opportunities during spring break this year.

Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, told the school board he was able to meet with OPS officials and share thoughts about the proposed calendar. The Omaha Education Association represents OPS teachers and staff.