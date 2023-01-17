 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPS set to approve $675,000 settlement with family of South High football player who died at practice

The family of Omaha South High School student Drake Geiger, who died after football practice in 2021, will receive $675,000 in a settlement with the Omaha Public Schools.

The OPS board is scheduled to approve the settlement at its meeting Wednesday. 

Geiger, 16, died mainly from hyperthermia after he collapsed during a South High football practice on Aug. 10, 2021.

The temperature at 4 p.m. that day in Omaha was 91, but the heat index was between 100 and 106. Geiger and other players had just taken a break to drink water after about 10 minutes of practicing, said his father, Scott Hoffman.

Geiger collapsed as he was walking back to practice. He was rushed to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Nearly a year later, Hoffman filed a wrongful death claim against OPS. In the settlement, the district does not admit any wrongdoing and instead affirms the settlement is a compromise of the claim between Hoffman and OPS officials.

Hoffman and Geiger's mother, Chantell Geiger, will receive about $430,000 after paying attorney fees and outstanding medical costs, according to the claim. The sum will be split evenly between them.

Most of the settlement will be paid by the district's insurance carrier, United Educators.

