A new solution to alleviate transportation issues is underway in the Omaha Public Schools district in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.

The OPS school board approved a new contract with a second transportation vendor during its Monday meeting. The roughly $5.7 million agreement will begin in August and will have an option to be renewed for the next two school years.

Spencer Head, board president, said the need to get a second vendor for the district is "not great, but a step in the right direction."

The national company is needed to help supplement the district's bus routes because its first vendor, Student Transportation of America, has been consistently failing to cover routes for at least the past two school years.

Student Transportation of America's troubles, caused by major bus driver shortages, prompted district officials to eliminate bus routes in December. Pay raises for Student Transportation of America staff also have failed to attract more drivers.

Only about 74% of routes covered by Student Transportation of America, which transports the majority of OPS students, were covered by a full-time driver as of the district's last update in March.

First Student will add 30 to 60 more buses that will help cover regular school transportation, along with district athletic or activity events.

The company will follow similar penalty fees that Student Transportation of America does. A $54 fine will be charged for each bus that is 10 to 19 minutes late unless the delay is due to traffic or discipline problems. If a bus is 20 to 29 minutes late, the vendor will be fined $81.

If a bus is more than 30 minutes late, the district will charge 1.5 times the cost of the route.

OPS had a transportation budget of $24 million this year. Next year's $14 million contract with Student Transportation of America, plus the new contract with First Student, Inc., will still be under budget.

