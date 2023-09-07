The two letters from the Omaha Public Schools arrived roughly a week before school began last month, upsetting what Maria Bolivar had expected to happen this year with her children's education.

Bolivar has three children attending Walnut Hill Elementary in northeast Omaha. The first letter told her that two of the three would have to leave Walnut Hill and move to a different building because their school had no special education teachers to serve them.

The second letter said one of those two children, fifth grader Adrian, will receive speech therapy online instead of in person.

Adrian, who has autism and ADHD, became one of roughly 1,200 students who will now have to receive virtual speech therapy because there aren't enough speech language pathologists at OPS.

On Thursday, the school board approved a $2.27 million contract with TeleTeachers, a Chicago-based online special education company, to provide the virtual services.

Parents of affected children had received a letter and email Aug. 7 explaining the change in services.

"We have worked with a number of agencies in Omaha and across the country to recruit SLPs (speech language pathologists), but are still not able to fill all of our positions," Susan Christopherson, chief academic officer, wrote in the letter. "Your child will still receive those services at school. We are confident students will still receive high-quality services virtually."

The change is because of the district's special education staff shortage, an issue that has only worsened in the years since the pandemic began.

Bolivar said Adrian began receiving speech therapy from OPS before he entered kindergarten. He even had a pathologist that followed him from Martin Luther King Elementary to Walnut Hill to help him.

"The special education services up until COVID were phenomenal," Bolivar said. "It was ensured that he received the exact same education as everybody else.

"But once COVID hit, the resource teachers were getting too much put on them. They had 40-kid case loads and I can't even be upset with the three phenomenal resource professionals that we lost (at Walnut Hill) because of just being overworked and underpaid."

OPS started the school year with a shortage of 160 special education teachers. That’s an increase from last year’s shortfall of 129.

The lack of teachers has caused higher caseloads for remaining staff and increases the difficulty for students to get the services they deserve.

During the 2022-23 school year, OPS had to begin corrective action after an investigation from the Nebraska Department of Education found that the district had systemic noncompliance in meeting evaluation timelines and complying with ChildFind, a regulation that requires schools to timely identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities in Nebraska to provide services.

A week before school began this year, district officials said they would move students who received special education at three North Omaha elementary schools, including Walnut Hill, to different buildings because there were no teachers to serve them. Bolivar decided to keep all three children at Walnut Hill anyway.

Bolivar said she's concerned about the shift to virtual speech therapy, partly because of the delayed start of services. In the letter, the district says that it anticipates the virtual services will be completely implemented by the end of September, meaning some students will miss out on therapy.

"The Special Education office is tracking all service minutes missed and, once virtual services are implemented across the District, we will provide your student with compensatory services to make up for any missed minutes," Christopherson said in the letter. "We are focused on immediate and long-term solutions. ... Our staff are parents, too. We understand that any change to how we deliver services may bring a range of emotions and questions. We are committed to ongoing communication with families."

Bolivar said Adrian already has a backlog of hundreds of hours of compensatory speech services due to him from OPS.

"(Adrian) cannot read due to all the inconsistencies in services," Bolivar said.

District officials said that "staff work with families to create a plan to make up the hours owed."

The special education shortage at OPS has prompted the Nebraska Legislature's education committee to hold a special session to discuss the problem Friday. Senators will convene at 1 p.m. in Room 1525 at the Capitol building.