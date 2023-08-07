The Omaha Public Schools district is still struggling to fill staff positions as a new school year approaches.

District officials presented staffing data to school board members Monday, saying it's a challenge that has worsened since the pandemic and isn't letting up. Like a lot of urban districts across the U.S., OPS has been dealing with ongoing staff shortages, especially in areas like special education and support staff.

"We have shuffled teachers and have been creative with how we covered classrooms, but every student will have an outstanding classroom teacher as they take on school next week," said Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for OPS.

Classified staff — which are support staff such as nutrition services, paraprofessionals and operations — are the most needed in OPS. The district has filled 76% to 91% of the positions, depending on the job. The most vacancies are in school-based classified staff like paraprofessionals, where the district has 371 unfilled positions.

"Our classified staff tend to resign in early August because they have the summer off and we begin filling in August," Wakefield said.

Wakefield stressed to the board that the classified staffing numbers do not include recent job fairs, one of which resulted in 100 job offers.

Overall, 97% of elementary teaching positions and 93% of secondary teaching positions are filled, according to district data. During a board meeting last year, Wakefield said a normal school year would be around 99% filled.

Wakefield said the vacancies won't impact elementary class sizes this year, which range from 24 to 28 students per class. In secondary schools, Wakefield said the district tried to keep class sizes low, but "we weren't able to do that in every case, but we did try to address class size when we could."

OPS has more unfilled teaching positions than it did at the start of the previous school year. Currently,75 positions are unfilled at the elementary level, which are all either special education or support teachers. There are 114 unfilled secondary positions, with 85 of them being special education or support teachers.

Board member Jane Erdenberger said she was concerned about the fact that OPS is still missing 160 special education teachers.

"That's massive — and I know you are looking everywhere and I really appreciate that," Erdenberger said. "I also know the district has made some moves (like) asking our general education teachers to take on some special education responsibilities. As a former general education teacher, I know that seems like one more thing (to deal with). On the other hand, we are legitimately short 160 special education teachers."

Special education has always been a hard field to fill, but the staffing vacancies have hit local classrooms particularly in the past few years. The shortages create challenges in adequately serving student's needs due to high caseloads and lack of resources.

While the district has hired five more teachers than last year, the number of hired student teachers has skyrocketed.

The district implemented a student teacher stipend for the 2022-23 school year in an effort to increase staffing. It worked: the number of hosted student teachers went from 115 to 254 last year and the number of hired student teachers went from 53 last year to 132 this year.

District officials have also been working hard to recruit candidates, Wakefield said. The district had 136 recruitment events in 20 states during the last school year and it's anticipating more for the 2023-24 school year. Classified staff fairs will also still take place during the fall.

"They have worked tirelessly recruiting each day," Wakefield said about human resources staff. "They take every vacancy personally and they want every vacancy filled. That is our goal every single day."

