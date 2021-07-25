OPS still selling its plan for high school academies and pathways

Wearing flip-flops on their feet and sunglasses balanced on their heads, Omaha Public Schools parents gathered this summer in high school libraries and theaters to discuss the future of the district.
The parents attended “engagement sessions” about the district’s proposed college and career academies and pathways, which could be implemented in the district’s current high schools and Buena Vista and Westview, the two new schools opening in the 2022-23 school year.
Parents who attended one of the 49 in-person and eight virtual sessions, held this summer at the district’s high schools, were hoping to get more information about the plan the district first announced in January.
Some parents have expressed doubts about the plan and anger about what they see as a lack of transparency and communication from the district. Central High School parents held their own virtual town halls, contacted school board members and spoke during public comment periods at several school board meetings.
But a school board member said she interpreted the light attendance at the sessions as an indication that most OPS parents aren’t bothered by the district’s plans. A district spokesman said a little more than 300 people total have attended the summer presentations.
In response to a demand from some parents for more information, OPS officials and the school board delayed a vote on implementing the academies and pathways until September and organized the summer sessions.
This past week, the district was finishing up family engagement sessions in languages other than English.
Some parents and former OPS employees said presenters at the summer sessions didn’t answer all their questions or allay their concerns. They remain frustrated with what they say is a lack of transparency from the district and are dissatisfied with the communication from school board members.
During the sessions, parents said, school staff wrote down their questions and concerns to forward to officials at district headquarters instead of answering the questions or addressing the concerns.
Parent Steve Denenberg spoke about his frustrations when he addressed school board members at the July board meeting.
“Board members I’ve spoken with couldn’t articulate why we are doing this, other than listing platitudes that they were told,” Denenberg said. “That’s not an indictment of you, it’s an indication of the terrible lack of transparency and communication.”
At the sessions, school staff gave an overview of the districtwide changes and highlighted changes at individual high schools. A World-Herald reporter attended sessions at Northwest and Central High Schools.
Starting next school year, all freshmen will participate in a freshman academy. In these academies, approved by the school board in March, students will be put into groups and share the same set of English, math, science and social studies teachers, similar to what is done at the middle school level.
During that freshman academy, students will explore possible careers and colleges.
Under the proposed program, up for a school board vote in September, all district freshmen would be required to pick a pathway or an academy at their school for the rest of their high school career.
Benson, Bryan, Burke and North High Schools all would be “academy” schools. Groups of students with a similar career interest would take classes together, and the classes would proceed from one to the next in a series.
Buena Vista, Central, Northwest, South and Westview High Schools all would be “pathway” schools, meaning students would attend classes with a wide range of classmates who have many career interests. A series of four or more classes would focus on a group of related careers, OPS says.
Meetings at both Northwest and Central walked parents through a sample student schedule and explained the district’s portrait of a graduate, or what district officials say every graduate should be able to do upon graduation. The six traits officials listed: collaborator, communicator, critical thinker, innovator, civic and global contributor and resilient achiever.
“When we are sending children out into the wide world, whether it’s to college, whether it’s straight to a career, they need to possess these attributes,” said Danielle Brandt, assistant principal at Central High School.
Brandt, who was speaking to parents at a Central meeting last month, said Superintendent Cheryl Logan has referred to the portrait of a graduate as “our North Star as we are working through this programming.”
At the meetings, parents were told that the academies and pathways come from this portrait of a graduate.
“The purpose of this programming is to expand access and elevate opportunities for all the students that we serve in Omaha Public Schools,” Brandt said.
At the meeting at Northwest, school staff walked a family through the school’s public and community service pathway and opportunities that would be offered at the school. Some of the classes mentioned already are offered.
For example, Northwest offers a prelaw focus. An attorney teaches the classes and students can receive dual enrollment credit from Metropolitan Community College.
Under the proposed programming, a new focus for the school would be cybersecurity, an in-demand field.
Kimberly Jackson, the incoming principal at Northwest, said at a Northwest session that students will have opportunities to explore topics in depth without losing the ability to study other things such as music or a foreign language.
An example schedule shared at the meeting shows students would be taking two classes a year in their chosen pathway. Students still would have time to take electives outside of their chosen pathway in addition to core courses such as English, math, history and science.
In a presentation to the school board, district officials said data they collected from post-session surveys indicates parents left the summer meetings more knowledgeable about the academies and pathways. Nearly 78% of those surveyed, officials said, support components of the plan.
Board member Spencer Head asked for the exact wording of the questions that prompted that level of support for the plan.
District officials said the survey questions centered on building blocks or educational components of the academies and pathways proposal. Sample questions provided by the district include:
“Below are potential parts of a high school experience. Please identify those things that you feel your child would benefit from in pursuing the goals you and your child have for their future. Select all that apply.”
Another question asked, “In more global terms, do you feel that both your own goals for your child as well as their goals for themselves would benefit from college and career readiness exploration throughout their high school experience.”
At the school board meeting this month, board member Tracy Casady asked when and how feedback from parents would be given to the school board.
Casady said the school board was told by community members that the implementation of the academies and pathways was not transparent. She said the process was slowed down to give the public and staff time to engage in the process.
“Logically, if we’re holding these engagement sessions, we’re getting feedback we want to see and be able to relay to the public that those means and ways of feedback are actually going to be listened to and possibly be implemented if needed,” Casady said.
Logan said more information about what was learned at the sessions will be presented to the school board at a meeting in August.
The district’s curriculum and research department is reviewing the comments from the meetings to pick out common themes to improve and augment the academies and pathways.
Susan Christopherson, secondary education director, said district officials have started to meet with staff at schools to get feedback from them because they talked about the plans with families. So far, she said, those conversations have resulted in tweaks to the plans.
Board Vice President Jane Erdenberger said she attended sessions at Northwest, Benson, South and Central. She said the sessions she went to were attended by only a few parents.
“I took away from that that there’s not a groundswell of concern about this,” Erdenberger told district staff. “There’s a desire for information, but at every one that I went to, the people were eager for information and very supportive of what you’re doing.”
Some parents said they remain concerned about the plans and the timeline and want to know teachers and students have bought into the program.
Parent Jeanne Burke said she’s not an opponent of the academies and pathways. She thinks the changes could bring about some positive outcomes such as greater student engagement, lower absenteeism and higher graduation rates.
Burke said, however, that she thinks the success of the academies and pathways requires the buy-in of all stakeholders, but especially students and staff, and she doesn’t know if that has happened based on her own conversations with people.
District officials said early in the process that more than 2,100 parents, students, staff and business leaders were able to provide input on perceptions of the district’s current programming and what they would like to see in the future.
Ray Perrigo, a former OPS principal with more than four decades with the district, attended engagement sessions at North and Burke High Schools. He said he’s concerned that the programming was put together by top administrative staff with little input from building administrators and staff.
“It is my experience that any program ‘pushed’ on the schools with ‘top down’ format will not do well and, in most cases, causes more issues than results,” he said.
Perrigo also questioned whether OPS will have the necessary staff to roll out the new programming and open two new high schools at the same time.
The former principal said he left both engagement sessions with more questions and no answers. He said he has been emailing and calling school board members, hoping to discuss the plans and get answers.
“I’ve run up against a brick wall,” he said.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher