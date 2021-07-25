OPS still selling its plan for high school academies and pathways

“Logically, if we’re holding these engagement sessions, we’re getting feedback we want to see and be able to relay to the public that those means and ways of feedback are actually going to be listened to and possibly be implemented if needed,” Casady said.

Logan said more information about what was learned at the sessions will be presented to the school board at a meeting in August.

The district’s curriculum and research department is reviewing the comments from the meetings to pick out common themes to improve and augment the academies and pathways.

Susan Christopherson, secondary education director, said district officials have started to meet with staff at schools to get feedback from them because they talked about the plans with families. So far, she said, those conversations have resulted in tweaks to the plans.

Board Vice President Jane Erdenberger said she attended sessions at Northwest, Benson, South and Central. She said the sessions she went to were attended by only a few parents.

“I took away from that that there’s not a groundswell of concern about this,” Erdenberger told district staff. “There’s a desire for information, but at every one that I went to, the people were eager for information and very supportive of what you’re doing.”