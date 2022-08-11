OPS still short bus drivers but officials expect less delays than last year

With the start of the school year around the corner, Omaha Public Schools bus drivers conducted a practice run Thursday to prepare for more students on fewer routes.

The district has consolidated transportation to make the system more efficient and help relieve an ongoing driver shortage.

But the shortage is not as bad as last year and is mostly impacting backup or activity drivers, meaning parents can expect fewer delays, said Trevis Sallis, the district's director of student transportation.

"At this time, the focus is to continue to staff routes for the shortage of spare drivers, because we know as the year goes on we're going to deal with candidate issues, sickness and drivers out for health leave," Sallis said. "With that we need that spare backup driver."

For the first time, the district is offering a hiring bonus of $2,000 to new bus drivers, Sallis said. OPS is still looking for roughly 60 more drivers.

However, Sallis said OPS is still in a better place than last year as nearly every regular education route is staffed. Officials are still looking to find drivers for less than 10 routes.

"The goal is to have almost all of our routes covered and all the students picked up on the first day," he said.

Routes managed by the district's vendor, Student Transportation of America, are about 93% staffed as of Thursday, Sallis said. Routes managed by OPS drivers are about 83% staffed.

The district transports more than 20,000 students daily. Some of these students won't have access to OPS transportation based on their address and a new student assignment plan that will be implemented this year, Sallis said. The plan was revamped following the construction and opening of two new high schools.

Under the new plan, every student had guaranteed enrollment into their neighborhood school and can get transportation based on how far away they live from the building. A student can be eligible for transportation to two other schools in the same zone as their neighborhood school.

Sallis said every year there's a group of students who aren't able to get OPS transportation.

"We know with the new student assignment plan, there are students who are now receiving transportation that did not receive any in the past, as well as those who may not get it at this time," Sallis said. "We do encourage parents to look at alternative options, such as public transportation as well as carpool."

Sallis said there should be less delays as drivers take on more students. For example, on the high school level, drivers went from transporting 35 students last year to 48 students this year on average.

Even though the district is expecting fewer problems, Sallis said parents should call the district's transportation hotline if their child's bus is more than 15 minutes late.

Parents can contact 531-299-0140 and ask questions about bus stops, bus schedules or any potential delays. The company can access GPS systems to determine the location of a specific bus. The call center also has more employees than last year to handle more calls.